The European Union on Monday hit Russia with a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing its war effort on the third anniversary of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is the 16th round of sanctions imposed by the 27-nation bloc on Russia since Moscow launched its all-out assault on Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

The fresh sanctions put restrictions on imports of Russian aluminium and blacklist 74 vessels from the so-called “shadow fleet” used by Russia to circumvent limits on oil exports.

Advertisement

The move comes as the EU tries to keep pressure on the Kremlin despite US President Donald Trump undercutting Kyiv and its European allies by launching talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“There is no doubt about who the aggressor is, who should pay and be held accountable for this war,” Kallas said.

“With talks underway to end Russia’s aggression, we must put Ukraine in the strongest possible position. Sanctions provide leverage.”

The latest EU sanctions also prohibit sales of games consoles to Russia that can be used to control drones on the battlefield and ban eight Russian outlets from broadcasting in the bloc.

Trump Says Ukraine War ‘Could End Within Weeks’ Or ‘Escalate Into a Third World War’ After Macron Meeting
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Says Ukraine War ‘Could End Within Weeks’ Or ‘Escalate Into a Third World War’ After Macron Meeting

The French president met with Trump to discuss European security guarantees and the war in Ukraine as several other Western leaders convened in Kyiv in a show of strength and unity against Russia.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Sanctions
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky Zelensky
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
UK to Unveil Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia War in Ukraine
UK to Unveil Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia
By AFP
1d ago
Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch US
Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 21
Ukrainian PM Says Europe More United Than Ever in Its Support War in Ukraine
Ukrainian PM Says Europe More United Than Ever in Its Support
By TVP World
Feb. 20
Read Next
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Drones Change Face of Combat Forever Top News
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Drones Change Face of Combat Forever
By Stefan Korshak
33m ago
Nuclear-Capable US Bomber Spotted Near Russia, Riles Russian Media Ukraine
Nuclear-Capable US Bomber Spotted Near Russia, Riles Russian Media
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Trump Says Ukraine War ‘Could End Within Weeks’ Or ‘Escalate Into a Third World War’ After Macron Meeting Europe
Trump Says Ukraine War ‘Could End Within Weeks’ Or ‘Escalate Into a Third World War’ After Macron Meeting
By Katie Livingstone
1h ago
‘Ukraine Is Standing but America Is Falling’ – Serhii Plokhii Ukraine
‘Ukraine Is Standing but America Is Falling’ – Serhii Plokhii
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Germany’s Commitment to Ukraine Remains Unquestioned - Jürgen Hardt
Next » Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refinery Supplying Military – Fires, Explosions Reported