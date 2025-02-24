Ukrainian forces targeted the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, Russia’s largest refinery in the Central Federal District, along with an oil depot in the Tula region, causing major fires and explosions.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, units from the Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and other Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan refinery in the early hours of Feb. 24.

“At least five explosions were recorded near the target, and a fire broke out in the ELOU AT-6 primary oil processing unit,” the General Staff reported, adding that battle damage assessments (BDA) are ongoing.

The Ryazan Oil Refining Company can process up to 18.8 million tons of oil annually and plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian military, the Unmanned Systems Forces added in a Telegram post.

Separately, on Feb. 23, Ukraine struck an oil depot near the “March 8” plant in Tula, a facility belonging to Russia’s Federal Agency for State Reserves that stores strategic fuel supplies.

The General Staff emphasized that attacks on Russian strategic infrastructure aiding its war effort will continue.

In late January, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) launched drone strikes on the same Ryazan refinery and a nearby thermal power plant.

The resulting fire spread to a workshop housing hydrotreating units for diesel and aviation fuel, with locals reporting over 50 explosions on social media.