Ukrainian forces targeted the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, Russia’s largest refinery in the Central Federal District, along with an oil depot in the Tula region, causing major fires and explosions.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, units from the Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and other Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan refinery in the early hours of Feb. 24.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“At least five explosions were recorded near the target, and a fire broke out in the ELOU AT-6 primary oil processing unit,” the General Staff reported, adding that battle damage assessments (BDA) are ongoing.

The Ryazan Oil Refining Company can process up to 18.8 million tons of oil annually and plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian military, the Unmanned Systems Forces added in a Telegram post.

Advertisement

Separately, on Feb. 23, Ukraine struck an oil depot near the “March 8” plant in Tula, a facility belonging to Russia’s Federal Agency for State Reserves that stores strategic fuel supplies.

The General Staff emphasized that attacks on Russian strategic infrastructure aiding its war effort will continue.

In late January, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) launched drone strikes on the same Ryazan refinery and a nearby thermal power plant.

The resulting fire spread to a workshop housing hydrotreating units for diesel and aviation fuel, with locals reporting over 50 explosions on social media.

Putin: Invading Ukraine Is ‘God’s Will’
Other Topics of Interest

Putin: Invading Ukraine Is ‘God’s Will’

At an event commemorating dead Russian soldiers, the Russian president suggested that it was an honorable mission to defend Russia by invading Ukraine.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Staggering Losses in Ukraine – The Numbers Don’t Lie Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Staggering Losses in Ukraine – The Numbers Don’t Lie
By Chuck Pfarrer
2h ago
Ukraine’s Top Military Leadership: We Are Starting to Win, Russia Is Starting to Lose War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Top Military Leadership: We Are Starting to Win, Russia Is Starting to Lose
By Stefan Korshak
5h ago
Inside Operation Interflex: UK Boot Camp for Ukrainian Troops EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Inside Operation Interflex: UK Boot Camp for Ukrainian Troops
By Adrian Smith
1d ago
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine Zelensky
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine
By David Kirichenko
2d ago
Read Next
UN Adopts US’ Ukraine Resolution With All European Amendments Accepted BREAKING Ukraine
UN Adopts US’ Ukraine Resolution With All European Amendments Accepted
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
Western Leaders Plan to Spend Billions for Ukraine’s Defense Ukraine
Western Leaders Plan to Spend Billions for Ukraine’s Defense
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Putin: Invading Ukraine Is ‘God’s Will’ Ukraine
Putin: Invading Ukraine Is ‘God’s Will’
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Germany’s Merz: Europe Needs Its Own Defense Alliance as NATO’s Future Is in Doubt Europe
Germany’s Merz: Europe Needs Its Own Defense Alliance as NATO’s Future Is in Doubt
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous EU Imposes New Sanctions on Russia on Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion
Next » World Briefing: February 24, 2025