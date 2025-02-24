A US Air Force Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew just 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Russian border, triggering a wave of reactions on Russian social media.

Russian Telegram channels quickly began circulating video footage of the bomber, citing data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

“A solidarity flight of a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber, accompanied by fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II fighters, took place over Tallinn this afternoon in honor of Estonia’s Independence Day,” the Russian Telegram channel “Military Observer” captioned the video.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the video’s location and date. However, a reverse image search on Google suggested it was likely filmed in Estonia.

Apartment buildings visible in the footage closely resemble those listed on the Estonian real estate website kv.ee, which states they are located in Tallinn. This strongly indicates that Tallinn residents captured the footage as the aircraft flew overhead.

The video drew heat on Russian social media. The Telegram channel “Svarshchiki” writing:

“They are celebrating Estonia’s Independence Day. Celebrating independence from whom? A rhetorical question. We haven’t unpacked the ‘Oreshnik’ [missile] for a long time.”

Over 1,000 troops from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and NATO allies took part in Estonia’s annual military parade in Tallinn on Feb. 24, celebrating the country’s 107th Independence Day, according to Estonian media outlet ERR.

President Alar Karis reviewed the parade, which, for the first time, was led by Major General Andrus Merilo, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces.

The event featured 1,075 participants and 47 pieces of military equipment, including 40 flags, 11 companies, eight platoons, two orchestras, and four service dogs.

NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup contributed military vehicles from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, displayed alongside EDF equipment.

ERR also shared a photo of a NATO flyover during the parade on Feb. 24, 2025. Various aircraft from Estonia and allied forces took part in the aerial display, adding to the celebration.

US timeless heavy bomber with global reach.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber designed for a wide range of missions. It can fly at high subsonic speeds and reach altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166 meters).

Equipped to carry both nuclear and precision-guided conventional weapons, the B-52 offers global precision navigation capabilities. In conventional conflicts, it can perform strategic attacks, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air operations, and maritime missions.

All B-52s can be fitted with two electro-optical viewing sensors, a forward-looking infrared system, and advanced targeting pods. These enhancements improve targeting, battle assessment, and flight safety, boosting the aircraft’s combat effectiveness.

Thanks to aerial refueling, the B-52’s range is limited only by crew endurance. Without refueling, it has a combat range of over 8,800 miles (14,080 kilometers).

For more than 60 years, the B-52 has been the backbone of the US strategic bomber force. It can deploy the widest variety of weapons in the US arsenal, including gravity bombs, cluster bombs, precision-guided missiles, and joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs).

Modern upgrades ensure that the aircraft remains a key component of national defense, with the US Air Force planning to operate it through 2050.

The B-52’s effectiveness has been demonstrated in major conflicts, including Operation Desert Storm and Operation Allied Force. It played a crucial role in striking troop concentrations, fortified positions, and bunkers, severely damaging the morale of Iraq’s Republican Guard.