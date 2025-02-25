Russia launched a large missile attack on Ukraine early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, using 213 Shahed attack drones, simulator drones, and 7 X-101 cruise missiles fired from TU-95MS strategic bombers, just hours after a summit in Kyiv marking the third anniversary of the war.

Ukrainian air defense forces, including aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, successfully intercepted many of the incoming threats.

As of 11:00 AM, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the downing of 6 X-101 missiles and 133 Shahed drones, along with other types of UAVs. Additionally, 79 enemy simulator drones were lost locally without significant consequences.

The attack began around 1:47 a.m. when Russian Tu-95MS bombers took off from Olenya airfield. By morning, they reached their launch points and fired missiles towards Ukraine.

Around 6:00 a.m., air alerts started spreading throughout Ukraine, with reports of incoming missiles over the Sumy region. The missiles then headed towards Cherkasy, where explosions were heard near the regional center at about 6:10 a.m.

Soon after, the missiles appeared to change course, heading towards the Kyiv region. Alerts were issued for Bila Tserkva, but the missiles shifted direction again, this time targeting the Zhytomyr region, where the attack was confirmed.

By 8:00 a.m., it was reported that all four bombers involved in the strike had returned to their base, and no further launches had been recorded. While the immediate threat seemed to have passed, there are ongoing checks for any remaining Shahed drones in the air.

Authorities reported a 44-year-old woman was injured in an attack on Obukhiv city on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed. Damage to houses was also recorded in Fastiv, Kyiv region.

This missile strike follows an earlier drone attack by Russian forces on Sumy, where explosions damaged an apartment building and caused casualties.