Russia launched a large missile attack on Ukraine early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, using 213 Shahed attack drones, simulator drones, and 7 X-101 cruise missiles fired from TU-95MS strategic bombers,  just hours after a summit in Kyiv marking the third anniversary of the war. 

Ukrainian air defense forces, including aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, successfully intercepted many of the incoming threats.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As of 11:00 AM, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the downing of 6 X-101 missiles and 133 Shahed drones, along with other types of UAVs. Additionally, 79 enemy simulator drones were lost locally without significant consequences.

The attack began around 1:47 a.m. when Russian Tu-95MS bombers took off from Olenya airfield. By morning, they reached their launch points and fired missiles towards Ukraine.

Advertisement

Around 6:00 a.m., air alerts started spreading throughout Ukraine, with reports of incoming missiles over the Sumy region. The missiles then headed towards Cherkasy, where explosions were heard near the regional center at about 6:10 a.m.

Soon after, the missiles appeared to change course, heading towards the Kyiv region. Alerts were issued for Bila Tserkva, but the missiles shifted direction again, this time targeting the Zhytomyr region, where the attack was confirmed.

By 8:00 a.m., it was reported that all four bombers involved in the strike had returned to their base, and no further launches had been recorded. While the immediate threat seemed to have passed, there are ongoing checks for any remaining Shahed drones in the air.

Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary
Other Topics of Interest

Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary

An official Chinese press release after the all said the two nations are “good neighbors that cannot be moved away” and vowed “long-term” developments.

Authorities reported a 44-year-old woman was injured in an attack on Obukhiv city on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed. Damage to houses was also recorded in Fastiv, Kyiv region.

This missile strike follows an earlier drone attack by Russian forces on Sumy, where explosions damaged an apartment building and caused casualties.

Advertisement

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, said Tuesday that overnight it had intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on War in Ukraine
Five Items on The Agenda for Trump-Starmer Meet War in Ukraine
Five Items on The Agenda for Trump-Starmer Meet
By AFP
2h ago
Peace in Ukraine Must be Stable and Bring ‘Justice,’ Polish FM Says at UN War in Ukraine
Peace in Ukraine Must be Stable and Bring ‘Justice,’ Polish FM Says at UN
By TVP World
4h ago
Putin Says Europeans Can ‘Participate’ in Ukraine Talks War in Ukraine
Putin Says Europeans Can ‘Participate’ in Ukraine Talks
By AFP
5h ago
UN Security Council Approves US-Backed ‘Neutral’ Resolution on Ukraine Europe
UN Security Council Approves US-Backed ‘Neutral’ Resolution on Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Read Next
How Zelensky Should Set the Pace for Diplomacy in the Trump Era Zelensky
OPINION: How Zelensky Should Set the Pace for Diplomacy in the Trump Era
By Steven Moore
46m ago
Death of Diplomacy Zelensky
OPINION: Death of Diplomacy
By Irene Jarosewich
1h ago
Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary Putin
Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Letters to the Past: What Ukrainians Wish They Knew Before Russia’s 2022 Invasion Top News
Letters to the Past: What Ukrainians Wish They Knew Before Russia’s 2022 Invasion
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
« Previous Putin Backs Trump’s Proposal to Halve Defence Spending
Next » Russian Empire Ambitions: ‘Next Will Be Warsaw Pact Countries’ – Spy Chief Says