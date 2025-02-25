Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday backed a suggestion by US counterpart Donald Trump for Russia, the United States and China to all cut their defence budgets in half.

“I think it’s a good idea. The US would cut by 50 percent and we would cut by 50 percent and then China would join if it wanted,” Putin said in a televised interview.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has massively ramped up military spending since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022, boosting economic growth but also inflation.

Putin said last year that over 2024 defence and security spending would reach about 8.7 percent of GDP.

He said Monday he could not speak for China but that Russia “could come to an agreement with the US (on cutting spending), we’re not against it.”

Advertisement

“We think it’s a good proposal and we are ready for a discussion about this,” he concluded.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Putin
Death of Diplomacy Zelensky
OPINION: Death of Diplomacy
By Irene Jarosewich
1h ago
Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary Putin
Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Putin Welcomes US Mineral Investments in Occupied Ukraine Putin
Putin Welcomes US Mineral Investments in Occupied Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Putin Says Europeans Can ‘Participate’ in Ukraine Talks War in Ukraine
Putin Says Europeans Can ‘Participate’ in Ukraine Talks
By AFP
5h ago
Read Next
How Zelensky Should Set the Pace for Diplomacy in the Trump Era Zelensky
OPINION: How Zelensky Should Set the Pace for Diplomacy in the Trump Era
By Steven Moore
45m ago
France May Deploy Nuclear-Capable Fighters to Germany Amid US Uncertainty Europe
France May Deploy Nuclear-Capable Fighters to Germany Amid US Uncertainty
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Five Items on The Agenda for Trump-Starmer Meet War in Ukraine
Five Items on The Agenda for Trump-Starmer Meet
By AFP
2h ago
After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine &amp; Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo Top News
After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine & Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
3h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 24, 2025
Next » Russia Launches Missile Attack on Ukraine Hours After Summit Marking War Anniversary