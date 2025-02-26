Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials “have not abandoned their original war aims in Ukraine and continue to invoke their goals of ‘denazifying’ and ‘demilitarizing’ Ukraine and banning Ukraine’s ability to join any security blocs in the future, despite Russia’s failure to defeat Ukraine militarily over the last three years,” analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote this week.

Despite recent phone calls with US President Donald Trump, the Russian dictator’s recent statements appear to reject the possibility of a peace agreement with Ukraine and illustrate an appetite to protract the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Putin continues to signal to the Russian military and society that he will not end the war until Ukraine capitulates completely and that he has no interest in a negotiated peace agreement that requires Russia to compromise its long-standing war aims, despite Putin’s efforts to signal interest in peace negotiations to Western leaders,” the analysts wrote.

Advertisement

Kremlin officials formally rejected the possibility of a ceasefire on any terms other than the complete capitulation of Ukraine and the West on Feb. 24.

Also, Putin appeared baffled by Trump’s comments that the Kremlin somehow “has no problem” with European troops guaranteeing peace in Ukraine should a ceasefire be arranged.

Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid
Other Topics of Interest

Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid

Kyiv Post spoke with residents of Chernihiv who met the full-scale invasion close tothe Russian border.

Trump said at a White House press conference on Monday, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, that he had “specifically asked” Putin about European troops serving as peacekeepers and that the Russian autocrat “has no problem with it.”

When asked about Trump’s claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, “The Russian foreign minister has already said everything about it, I’ve got nothing to add.”

Peskov was referring to comments Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made last week following talks in Saudi Arabia with a US delegation. Lavrov said that “the deployment of troops... [from] NATO countries, but under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags... is, of course, unacceptable to us.”

Advertisement

Lavrov claimed on Feb. 24 during a press conference in Turkey that Russia will only stop military activity in Ukraine when peace negotiations bring about a “solid, stable result that suits Russia” and account for the “realities” of the battlefield.

The foreign minister reiterated Russian demands that any peace agreement must include provisions banning Ukraine from joining NATO in the future.

Russian officials also continue to frame Russia’s demand for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from territory that Ukrainian forces currently control in eastern and southern Ukraine as a “compromise.”

The ISW report notes that recent domestic polling indicates that Russians are increasingly supportive of Russia continuing the war in Ukraine until it achieves complete Ukrainian capitulation. However, they are simultaneously starting to feel the economic toll of the three years of Russia’s war.

Advertisement

Ukrainian state media Ukrinform also noted that a recent poll conducted by the independent Russian opposition polling organization Chronicles between Feb. 5 and 13 showed 46% of respondents do not support the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine without Russia achieving its war goals. At the same time, 54% of respondents in February 2025 said the war had negatively affected their daily lives.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Kremlin
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage? Europe
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage?
By Julia Struck
14h ago
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor War in Ukraine
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Kremlin Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Dispute: ‘Kyiv Allows Impermissible Things’ Zelensky
Kremlin Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Dispute: ‘Kyiv Allows Impermissible Things’
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 20
‘He Has Stalin’s Taste for Blood’ – US Republicans Continue to Criticize Trump’s Ukraine Stance War in Ukraine
‘He Has Stalin’s Taste for Blood’ – US Republicans Continue to Criticize Trump’s Ukraine Stance
By John Moretti
Feb. 20
Read Next
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv Drones
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv
By Kyiv Post
18m ago
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach Trump
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach
By AFP
34m ago
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid EXCLUSIVE Top News
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid
By Sergii Kostezh
42m ago
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio War in Ukraine
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio
By Kyiv Post
43m ago
« Previous ‘People Like Elon Musk Are Enemies of Our Country’ – 250K Canadians Sign Petition to Rescind His Citizenship
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025