A Russian drone attack in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, left one person dead and two others injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The victim’s body was discovered after a fire broke out in a two-story private home. Meanwhile, in Kriukivshchyna, another city on the outskirts of Kyiv, a 20-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured. The attack also damaged five private houses.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

With Russian strikes happening almost nightly for several consecutive months, millions of Ukrainians have been deprived of proper sleep - an overlooked consequence of the relentless attacks.