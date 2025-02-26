A Russian drone attack in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, left one person dead and two others injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The victim’s body was discovered after a fire broke out in a two-story private home. Meanwhile, in Kriukivshchyna, another city on the outskirts of Kyiv, a 20-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured. The attack also damaged five private houses.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

With Russian strikes happening almost nightly for several consecutive months, millions of Ukrainians have been deprived of proper sleep - an overlooked consequence of the relentless attacks.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, drone wreckage struck a nine-story residential building in the Kyivsky district, injuring two people.

Advertisement

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that multiple areas of the city, including the Shevchenko district, were hit. Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, stated that the injured suffered acute stress reactions.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Drones
Ukraine’s Top Military Leadership: We Are Starting to Win, Russia Is Starting to Lose War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Top Military Leadership: We Are Starting to Win, Russia Is Starting to Lose
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine BREAKING Kyiv
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 23
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris BREAKING War in Ukraine
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris
By UkrInform
Feb. 23
Animals Drones
Animals
By Pete Shmigel
Feb. 22
Read Next
Trump: US Military Aid for Ukraine ‘Could Go Forward’ – ‘Maybe Until’ Peace Deal with Russia Top News
Trump: US Military Aid for Ukraine ‘Could Go Forward’ – ‘Maybe Until’ Peace Deal with Russia
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over its Regions and Crimea Russia
Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over its Regions and Crimea
By AFP
4h ago
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach Trump
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach
By AFP
4h ago
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid EXCLUSIVE Top News
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
« Previous More Ukrainian Refugees Less Willing to Return, As Share of Ukrainian Men Abroad Reached Almost 30%
Next » Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over its Regions and Crimea