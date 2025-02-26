French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has said that European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, are prepared to send troops to Ukraine to guarantee a ceasefire – with the expectation that the US will provide backup.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television from Cape Town, where he is attending a Group of 20 (G20) finance chiefs’ meeting, Lombard said there is broad European agreement on the need for such a deployment once a truce between Ukraine and Russia is in place.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

French officials have framed Lombard’s presence at the summit as part of a broader effort to reaffirm France’s commitment to multilateralism and maintain European unity amid growing skepticism from US President Donald Trump regarding international institutions.

Advertisement

“We want this ceasefire to be guaranteed by European countries with an American backup. And on that, President Trump said he would agree,” Lombard said.

“Of course, there is a long road ahead because a ceasefire has to be discussed primarily between President Zelensky and President Putin. But Europe and America can help,” he added.

According to Lombard, European troops would be deployed only after a ceasefire is reached to ensure its implementation.

“If we want a ceasefire to be respected, we need a US backup. I believe the Americans have agreed to do that,” he said.

His remarks come after he and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington earlier this week for discussions with US counterparts, including Trump and US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent. The meetings covered a range of issues, from Ukraine to trade, as per the Bloomberg report.

US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
Other Topics of Interest

US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting

Trump said that the agreement could help offset US military aid to Ukraine and generate significant future revenue for Washington.

“We discussed all the issues – trade, tariffs, non-tariff barriers,” Lombard said, adding that both sides agreed to continue talks, calling it “a step forward.”

He added that he and Bessent had exchanged cell numbers and planned to meet again in April at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Feb. 16 that he is ready to send British troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that ensuring Ukraine’s security is essential for the security of both Britain and Europe.

 “I do not say that lightly,” Starmer said, adding that he feels “very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.”

Starmer also mentioned that he is scheduled to meet Trump “in the coming days,” underscoring the belief that the UK has “a unique role” in fostering close cooperation between Europe and the United States.

In addition to the potential troop deployment, the UK is exploring the establishment of military bases in Ukraine. This consideration comes as part of a landmark 100-year partnership agreement signed between the two countries.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on War in Ukraine
‘We’re Gonna Have Europe Do That’ – Trump Says No US Security Guarantees for Ukraine Ukraine
‘We’re Gonna Have Europe Do That’ – Trump Says No US Security Guarantees for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Did NATO Help? Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries, Air Defenses in Mass Drone Air Raids War in Ukraine
Did NATO Help? Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries, Air Defenses in Mass Drone Air Raids
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike War in Ukraine
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: US Gets 50% of Heavy Industry Revenues, Must Invest in Ukraine’s Security, Recovery Ukraine
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: US Gets 50% of Heavy Industry Revenues, Must Invest in Ukraine’s Security, Recovery
By Olena Hrazhdan
3h ago
Read Next
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine Ukraine
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
32m ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated
By Julia Struck
1h ago
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting Zelensky
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration? Ukraine
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Russia and US to Hold Second Round of Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul on February 27
Next » Actual US Military Aid to Ukraine Far Lower Than Official Claims, Economists Find