French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has said that European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, are prepared to send troops to Ukraine to guarantee a ceasefire – with the expectation that the US will provide backup.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television from Cape Town, where he is attending a Group of 20 (G20) finance chiefs’ meeting, Lombard said there is broad European agreement on the need for such a deployment once a truce between Ukraine and Russia is in place.

French officials have framed Lombard’s presence at the summit as part of a broader effort to reaffirm France’s commitment to multilateralism and maintain European unity amid growing skepticism from US President Donald Trump regarding international institutions.

“We want this ceasefire to be guaranteed by European countries with an American backup. And on that, President Trump said he would agree,” Lombard said.

“Of course, there is a long road ahead because a ceasefire has to be discussed primarily between President Zelensky and President Putin. But Europe and America can help,” he added.

According to Lombard, European troops would be deployed only after a ceasefire is reached to ensure its implementation.

“If we want a ceasefire to be respected, we need a US backup. I believe the Americans have agreed to do that,” he said.

His remarks come after he and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington earlier this week for discussions with US counterparts, including Trump and US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent. The meetings covered a range of issues, from Ukraine to trade, as per the Bloomberg report.

“We discussed all the issues – trade, tariffs, non-tariff barriers,” Lombard said, adding that both sides agreed to continue talks, calling it “a step forward.”

He added that he and Bessent had exchanged cell numbers and planned to meet again in April at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Feb. 16 that he is ready to send British troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that ensuring Ukraine’s security is essential for the security of both Britain and Europe.

“I do not say that lightly,” Starmer said, adding that he feels “very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.”

Starmer also mentioned that he is scheduled to meet Trump “in the coming days,” underscoring the belief that the UK has “a unique role” in fostering close cooperation between Europe and the United States.

In addition to the potential troop deployment, the UK is exploring the establishment of military bases in Ukraine. This consideration comes as part of a landmark 100-year partnership agreement signed between the two countries.