Last week, Germany sent another batch of special purpose vehicles for the Ukrainian military.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the German government.

In particular, the military support delivered to Ukraine last week included: 2 tank transporter tractor M1070 Oshkosh (8 had been delivered before), 14 border protection vehicles (39).

Military support to Ukraine in planning/in execution includes 14 tracked and remote controlled infantry vehicles for support tasks.

could be interesting for you: View the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news stories that came out today.