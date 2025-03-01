Kyiv Post’s CEO, Luc Chenier, recently spoke at Web Summit Qatar 2025, held from Feb. 23 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The event, one of the biggest tech gatherings in the Middle East and North Africa, brought together almost 26,000 attendees from more than 120 countries.

This was the third consecutive year that Kyiv Post had participated in a Web Summit. In 2024, Luc Chenier attended the event in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 11 to 14. The year before, Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo represented the publication.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As one of the few media voices representing war-torn Ukraine, Chenier shared his journey with Kyiv Post and how the publication’s mission has evolved in response to the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

“When I joined three years ago, it was just two months before the war started. Back then, Ukraine had plenty of media inside the country, but outside, it was fragmented. Ukraine wasn’t really telling its own story to the world - people just had vague ideas about what was going on,” he said.