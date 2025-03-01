Kyiv Post’s CEO, Luc Chenier, recently spoke at Web Summit Qatar 2025, held from Feb. 23 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The event, one of the biggest tech gatherings in the Middle East and North Africa, brought together almost 26,000 attendees from more than 120 countries.

This was the third consecutive year that Kyiv Post had participated in a Web Summit. In 2024, Luc Chenier attended the event in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 11 to 14. The year before, Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo represented the publication.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As one of the few media voices representing war-torn Ukraine, Chenier shared his journey with Kyiv Post and how the publication’s mission has evolved in response to the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

“When I joined three years ago, it was just two months before the war started. Back then, Ukraine had plenty of media inside the country, but outside, it was fragmented. Ukraine wasn’t really telling its own story to the world - people just had vague ideas about what was going on,” he said.

That realization led Chenier and his team to shift Kyiv Post’s focus.

“We figured Ukraine didn’t need Kyiv Post just for local news - it needed a global voice. So, we cut back our presence in Ukraine while still reporting on it, and instead focused on getting the story out to the US, Europe, and Australia. We made a big change,” he said.

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar

Russia has replaced Cold War-era terrorist proxies with cyberattacks and disinformation, using digital warfare to destabilize the West while avoiding direct confrontation.

A big part of that shift was making Kyiv Post’s content more accessible. “We dropped the subscription model. The goal was to get as many people as possible to learn about Ukraine. Ukraine needed a global voice, and that became our mission. Three years later, Kyiv Post is doing great,” Chenier added.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 featured a lineup of top entrepreneurs, investors, and tech experts. Over 1,500 startups took part, with nearly half of them founded by women. The event also saw the signing of 56 new business agreements between Qatari institutions and international tech companies - double the amount from the previous year.

Advertisement

As Kyiv Post continues to grow globally, Chenier credits his strong partnership with Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo. “Bohdan and I work really well together. He handles the editorial side, and I focus on the business. We don’t mix those two things,” he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Qatar
‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17 War in Ukraine
‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17
By John Moretti
Jan. 17
Old Guns for New – Qatar’s German Howitzers Headed for Ukraine Top News
Old Guns for New – Qatar’s German Howitzers Headed for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Sept. 17, 2024
Secret Peace Talks Torpedoed by Ukraine’s Incursion into Kursk Region HIMARS
Secret Peace Talks Torpedoed by Ukraine’s Incursion into Kursk Region
By Kyiv Post
Aug. 17, 2024
US-Ukrainian IT Firms Meet Qatari Officials to Explore Opportunities in Gulf Region US
US-Ukrainian IT Firms Meet Qatari Officials to Explore Opportunities in Gulf Region
By Ksenia Cherniaieva
Feb. 21, 2024
Read Next
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia Odesa
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’ Zelensky
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
A Lion Called Volodymyr Zelensky
OPINION: A Lion Called Volodymyr
By Tom Armbruster
17h ago
« Previous WATCH: Ukraine Blasts Russian Thermobaric Ammo Depot in Pokrovsk Sector
Next » Russia Names New Ambassador to US After Istanbul Talks