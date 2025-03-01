Kyiv Post’s CEO, Luc Chenier, recently spoke at Web Summit Qatar 2025, held from Feb. 23 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The event, one of the biggest tech gatherings in the Middle East and North Africa, brought together almost 26,000 attendees from more than 120 countries.
This was the third consecutive year that Kyiv Post had participated in a Web Summit. In 2024, Luc Chenier attended the event in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 11 to 14. The year before, Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo represented the publication.
As one of the few media voices representing war-torn Ukraine, Chenier shared his journey with Kyiv Post and how the publication’s mission has evolved in response to the Russian invasion.
“When I joined three years ago, it was just two months before the war started. Back then, Ukraine had plenty of media inside the country, but outside, it was fragmented. Ukraine wasn’t really telling its own story to the world - people just had vague ideas about what was going on,” he said.
That realization led Chenier and his team to shift Kyiv Post’s focus.
“We figured Ukraine didn’t need Kyiv Post just for local news - it needed a global voice. So, we cut back our presence in Ukraine while still reporting on it, and instead focused on getting the story out to the US, Europe, and Australia. We made a big change,” he said.
A big part of that shift was making Kyiv Post’s content more accessible. “We dropped the subscription model. The goal was to get as many people as possible to learn about Ukraine. Ukraine needed a global voice, and that became our mission. Three years later, Kyiv Post is doing great,” Chenier added.
Web Summit Qatar 2025 featured a lineup of top entrepreneurs, investors, and tech experts. Over 1,500 startups took part, with nearly half of them founded by women. The event also saw the signing of 56 new business agreements between Qatari institutions and international tech companies - double the amount from the previous year.
As Kyiv Post continues to grow globally, Chenier credits his strong partnership with Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo. “Bohdan and I work really well together. He handles the editorial side, and I focus on the business. We don’t mix those two things,” he said.
