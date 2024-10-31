For the second consecutive year, the Kyiv Post is gearing up for Web Summit, the global technology and innovation showcase in Lisbon, Portugal that draws leading thinkers worldwide. The event runs from Nov. 11 to 14.

Last year, the Kyiv Post team was represented by its Chief Editor, Bohdan Nahaylo. This year, CEO Luc Chenier will take the reins where he is set to contribute to two key panel discussions: safeguarding journalists and securing cyberspace.

With Kyiv Post as one of the few voices representing media from the war-torn Ukraine, Chenier’s participation in these panels promises to offer insights that will resonate with international audiences and those closely following Ukraine’s story.

“Cyber threats to NATO’s Finnish frontline”

Chenier’s opening panel, on Nov. 12, will address cyber threats facing Finland, now a NATO ally following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After decades of neutrality, Finland’s new alliance brought a rise in threats from cyberattack, pushing the nation to adapt to an increasingly complex digital threat management landscape.

With Ukraine confronting both cyber warfare and the ongoing full-scale physical war now in its third year, Chenier will share insights on how Kyiv Post and Ukrainian media serve as witnesses to Russia’s cyber assaults on Ukraine and Europe – an often overlooked side of modern warfare.

“Behind the headlines: The fight for journalist safety”

The other panel discussion, in which Chenier will take part is on Nov. 13, and will address the escalating dangers facing journalists today, an issue that is all too familiar to the Kyiv Post team.

As reporters worldwide face mounting threats – from war zones to more subtle forms of intimidation – Chenier and his co-panelists will explore what it takes to stay safe while maintaining independent, unbiased reporting that adheres to international journalistic standards, even when revealing uncomfortable truths.

For Kyiv Post, which has covered the realities of the Russian invasion in real-time, these are not abstract risks.

Last year, Kyiv Post’s Editor-in-Chief, Bohdan Nahaylo, stood as Ukraine’s sole media representative at the event. He led a discussion with Wladimir Klitschko, former boxing champion and representative of the “Kyiv Digital” technology, on the theme Ukraine: Two Years On.

Nahaylo also spoke alongside Portuguese journalist Ricardo Costa in a session titled Onto the Fray: Reports from the Frontlines, moderated by TIME Senior Correspondent Vera Bergengruen.