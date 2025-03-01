US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky “overplayed his hand” Friday during their extraordinary Oval Office clash, accusing his visitor of wanting to drag out conflict with Russia.

“I want a ceasefire now,” Trump told reporters while departing the White House for his Florida estate, saying he wanted fighting in Ukraine to end “immediately.”

The US president accused Zelensky of “looking for something that I’m not looking for.”

“He’s looking to go on and fight, fight, fight.”

Trump added that Russian President Vladimir Putin -- whom he said Friday he had “spoken (to) on numerous occasions” -- also “wants to end it.”

The Oval Office face-off came after Trump said Ukraine will have to make “compromises” in a truce with Russia, which has occupied swaths of Ukraine, destroying cities and towns along the way.

Zelensky responded, referring to Putin, that there should be “no compromises with a killer on our territory.”

The session soon devolved into Trump and Vice President JD Vance loudly berating Zelensky in front of US and international media outlets, with Vance calling the Ukrainian “disrespectful.”

Reactions to an extraordinary Oval Office clash laid bare America’s political divisions on the grinding three-year conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Democrats accused Trump and Vance of doing Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “dirty work” after they berated Zelensky in front of the world’s media.

But Republicans said the US leaders were right to accuse pro-Western Zelensky of lacking gratitude for American support in Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Here is a selection of political reaction:

- Democrats -

“What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful. Trump and Vance berating Zelensky -- putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush -- is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies. They’re popping champagne in the Kremlin.”

- Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

“Trump is transforming what the United States is as a country in the world into a far right, authoritarian, transactional, valueless oligarchy aligned with the world’s autocracies.”

- Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor to former president Barack Obama

“We cannot let President Trump rewrite history or upend proven partnerships with decades of bipartisan support. I extend my sincere apologies to President Zelensky and again reaffirm my support for our Ukrainian friends.”

- Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, co-chair of the Ukraine Caucus

“President Trump and his administration continue to embarrass America on the world stage. Today’s White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator.”

- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

- Republicans -

“Thanks to President Trump -- the days of America being taken advantage of and disrespected are OVER... What we witnessed in the Oval Office today was an American President putting America first.”

- House Speaker Mike Johnson

“Zelensky is either going to have to fundamentally change or go. I can’t believe most Americans, after what they saw today, would want to be partners with Zelensky.”

- South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham

“Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!”

- Secretary of State Marco Rubio

“Zelensky could have left the White House today with a peace deal for his country, ending this conflict. Instead, he chose to disrespect our President and nation. Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Vance, for standing up for our country!”

- Tennessee congresswoman Diana Harshbarger

“Ridiculous grandstanding by Zelensky in the Oval Office. The United States has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to defend Ukraine. And this is the thanks the American people get? It’s time to end this war.”