Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street on Saturday, March 1, following his tense confrontation with US President Donald Trump.

As per AFP, Zelensky’s arrival was met with cheers from supporters as his convoy entered Downing Street. Starmer greeted him with an embrace, posing for photographs before the two leaders proceeded inside for private talks.

Deputy political editor Sam Coates of Sky News said that Starmer’s warm welcome was a deliberate signal to the world, particularly the White House.

“You saw Keir Starmer deliberately walking some way out of Downing Street to show he was coming to the Ukrainian president,” Coates said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to attend a bilateral meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in central London on March 1, 2025 ahead of a European leader's summit the following day.

Coates suggested that Starmer’s gesture was a calculated move to send a global message:

“Keir Starmer, who is not a tactile individual, if we’re being honest, throwing his arms around President Zelensky in an embrace that was designed to be seen all around the world and particularly in the White House.”

According to Coates, Starmer held the embrace for an extended moment, ensuring there was no ambiguity about where he stood in the conflict, regardless of the stance taken by the US president and vice president.

“You have the full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take,” Starmer told Zelensky in front of the cameras.

He reaffirmed the UK’s “absolute” and “unwavering” commitment to securing “a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security,” as per a Sky News report.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Starmer and the British people for their steadfast support since the war began.

Sky News also reported that Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet King Charles tomorrow.

Zelensky’s visit to the UK comes ahead of a major European defense summit in London, where leaders are expected to discuss military aid and long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

As previously reported by Kyiv Post, Starmer will host a major summit on Sunday, bringing together over a dozen European leaders to strengthen support for Ukraine and bolster security efforts.

“The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine—signaling our collective unwavering support for a just and enduring peace,” his office stated.

The meeting will focus on continued military aid, increased economic pressure on Russia, and securing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

Starmer will emphasize the need for Europe to take a greater role in defense and collective security while reaffirming that Ukraine must be part of any negotiations to end the war.

Leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, and other European nations will attend, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa.