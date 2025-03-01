Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and a civilian vessel and injuring two people on the evening of Saturday, March 1.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), confirmed the attack on Telegram, stating that “two men, port employees, were injured.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He added that a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama and owned by a European company was also damaged. Emergency services are working to mitigate the aftermath, while medics provide assistance to the injured.

Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov later reported that the two wounded individuals had been hospitalized and were receiving necessary treatment.

Local media wrote that the explosion occurred around 5:47 p.m.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces struck a residential building, sparking a fire, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA on Telegram.

“The enemy hit a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out as a result. Rescuers and medics are on the scene,” he said.

Local Telegram channels reported that the strike was carried out by a drone.

Fedorov stated that, as of now, no casualties have been reported, though ambulance crews remain on standby at the site.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Odesa
UkrFerry’s Wartime Survival: “Whatever the Wind, You Need to Keep Your Sails Up” War in Ukraine
UkrFerry’s Wartime Survival: “Whatever the Wind, You Need to Keep Your Sails Up”
By Ugo Poletti
Feb. 23
Realpolitik and Betrayal Ukraine
OPINION: Realpolitik and Betrayal
By Chris Hennemeyer
Feb. 22
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv Ukraine
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 20
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack Kyiv
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack
By Julia Struck
Feb. 19
Read Next
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’ Zelensky
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
‘Ukraine Needed a Global Voice,’ Kyiv Post Gave It One - CEO Tells Qatar Web Summit Australia
‘Ukraine Needed a Global Voice,’ Kyiv Post Gave It One - CEO Tells Qatar Web Summit
By Kyiv Post
15h ago
A Lion Called Volodymyr Zelensky
OPINION: A Lion Called Volodymyr
By Tom Armbruster
17h ago
« Previous Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’