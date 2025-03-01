Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and a civilian vessel and injuring two people on the evening of Saturday, March 1.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), confirmed the attack on Telegram, stating that “two men, port employees, were injured.”

He added that a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama and owned by a European company was also damaged. Emergency services are working to mitigate the aftermath, while medics provide assistance to the injured.

Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov later reported that the two wounded individuals had been hospitalized and were receiving necessary treatment.

Local media wrote that the explosion occurred around 5:47 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces struck a residential building, sparking a fire, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA on Telegram.

“The enemy hit a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out as a result. Rescuers and medics are on the scene,” he said.

Local Telegram channels reported that the strike was carried out by a drone.

Fedorov stated that, as of now, no casualties have been reported, though ambulance crews remain on standby at the site.