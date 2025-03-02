An oil tanker believed to belong to Russia’s “shadow fleet” and suspected of sabotaging undersea Baltic cables has been allowed to leave Finland’s waters, where it has been held since December, Finnish police said Sunday.

The Eagle S, which is registered in the Cook Islands, is suspected of intentionally dragging its anchor dozens of kilometres along the Baltic seabed, damaging an electrical cable and four telecommunications cables on Dec. 25.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“As the criminal investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, including the forensic investigation on board Eagle S, has progressed, there are no longer grounds for continuing the seizure of the tanker,” police said in a statement.

The anchor was found by the Swedish navy in January.

Advertisement

Finnish police suspect eight of the tanker’s crew of involvement, and three of them are still barred from leaving Finland.

The investigation will continue, the police said, adding they expect it to be completed by the end of April.

Security analysts say Russia is operating a large “shadow fleet” of hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations imposed on its oil exports over the war in Ukraine.

Several undersea Baltic cables were damaged last year, with many experts calling it part of a “hybrid war” carried out by Russia against Western countries.

Both Sweden and Finland joined NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the military alliance has recently increased its surveillance in the Baltic Sea.

Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine

Macron held the new meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to coordinate a European response to what he has called an “existential threat” from Russia after a shock US policy shift.

The Finnish coast guard will escort the tanker to international waters.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Finland
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 14
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 13
Finland’s 280,000-Strong Reserve Ready to Quickly Mobilize if Russia Attacks EXCLUSIVE NATO
Finland’s 280,000-Strong Reserve Ready to Quickly Mobilize if Russia Attacks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 12
Finland’s Parliamentary Speaker on Failed Russian Propaganda and Strains on Helsinki - Moscow Relations EXCLUSIVE Russia
Finland’s Parliamentary Speaker on Failed Russian Propaganda and Strains on Helsinki - Moscow Relations
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 12
Read Next
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage? Europe
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage?
By Julia Struck
Feb. 25
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker Europe
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
Feb. 21
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
Feb. 19
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM Ukraine
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM
By AFP
Feb. 19
« Previous Ukrainians Crowdfund ‘Nuclear Weapons’ to ‘Let Off Steam’ After Trump Debacle
Next » Pro-Russian Candidate Declared Winner in Abkhazia Vote