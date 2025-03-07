Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials explicitly rejected making any concessions in future peace negotiations or accepting any US, European, or Ukrainian peace proposals and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) rejected the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire on March 6.
- Russian officials will likely take advantage of the suspension of US military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to spread a longstanding Russian information operation meant to falsely portray Russian victory as inevitable.
- The Kremlin welcomed a Trump administration official’s recent comments mischaracterizing Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a “proxy war,” and Russian media portrayed the statement as an admission that the United States is a participant in the war.
- US and Ukrainian delegations will conduct bilateral meetings in Saudi Arabia next week.
- Ukrainian opposition politicians rejected the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine before the end of the war.
- European countries continue to announce new military assistance packages and other measures to support the Ukrainian military.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk direction and Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to assuage Russian fears about conscripts going to war amid continued reports that Russian military units are forcing conscripts to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan with William Runkel.
