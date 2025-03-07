Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials explicitly rejected making any concessions in future peace negotiations or accepting any US, European, or Ukrainian peace proposals and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) rejected the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire on March 6.
  • Russian officials will likely take advantage of the suspension of US military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to spread a longstanding Russian information operation meant to falsely portray Russian victory as inevitable.
  • The Kremlin welcomed a Trump administration official’s recent comments mischaracterizing Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a “proxy war,” and Russian media portrayed the statement as an admission that the United States is a participant in the war.
  • US and Ukrainian delegations will conduct bilateral meetings in Saudi Arabia next week.
  • Ukrainian opposition politicians rejected the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine before the end of the war.
  • European countries continue to announce new military assistance packages and other measures to support the Ukrainian military.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk direction and Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to assuage Russian fears about conscripts going to war amid continued reports that Russian military units are forcing conscripts to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan with William Runkel.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 5, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 5, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 4, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 4, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 3, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 3, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 4
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 2, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 2, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 3
Read Next
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo Europe
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
37m ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 07 March 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 07 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
40m ago
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff Europe
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff
By Kyiv Post
59m ago
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones France
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous ‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
Next » UK to Continue Sharing Intelligence with Ukraine – The Guardian