Britain will continue to supply intelligence to Ukraine, though the more limited capabilities on offer from London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the U.S. earlier this week.

According to The Guardian, which cites its own sources, the UK will also continue to supply its analysis of the raw data, though in line with normal intelligence practice it will not simply pass on U.S. information obtained via long-established sharing arrangements between the two countries.

“They are not as far-reaching as U.S. capabilities, not at the same scale and not able to take their place,” a former Whitehall insider said. But they will allow Ukraine to maintain some early warning from attack and a degree of deep strike capability into Russia.

France also said publicly that it would continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine. Sebastien Lecornu, the country’s armed forces minister, said that while the U.S. decision would have a “significant operational impact” Paris would continue to help with its “sovereign intelligence.”

The U.S. has suspended intelligence support for Ukraine along with military aid.

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that President Donald Trump would consider resuming assistance if peace negotiations were organized and confidence-building measures were implemented.

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has criticized the decision to halt intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, calling it unacceptable and urging an immediate reversal of the pause in military aid.