Britain will continue to supply intelligence to Ukraine, though the more limited capabilities on offer from London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the U.S. earlier this week.

According to The Guardian, which cites its own sources, the UK will also continue to supply its analysis of the raw data, though in line with normal intelligence practice it will not simply pass on U.S. information obtained via long-established sharing arrangements between the two countries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“They are not as far-reaching as U.S. capabilities, not at the same scale and not able to take their place,” a former Whitehall insider said. But they will allow Ukraine to maintain some early warning from attack and a degree of deep strike capability into Russia.

Advertisement

France also said publicly that it would continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine. Sebastien Lecornu, the country’s armed forces minister, said that while the U.S. decision would have a “significant operational impact” Paris would continue to help with its “sovereign intelligence.”

The U.S. has suspended intelligence support for Ukraine along with military aid.

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that President Donald Trump would consider resuming assistance if peace negotiations were organized and confidence-building measures were implemented.

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has criticized the decision to halt intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, calling it unacceptable and urging an immediate reversal of the pause in military aid.

US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff
Other Topics of Interest

US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff

Billionaire Elon Musk’s cost-cutting drive is also set to merge several agencies under the US State Department, closing several American diplomatic outposts.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on UK
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not Ukraine
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not
By Sergii Kostezh
19h ago
UK Agrees £30 Million Deal to Supply Advanced Drones to Ukraine Ukraine
UK Agrees £30 Million Deal to Supply Advanced Drones to Ukraine
By AFP
20h ago
Zaluzhny: US Completely Destroying World Order, NATO May Not Survive War in Ukraine
Zaluzhny: US Completely Destroying World Order, NATO May Not Survive
By Kyiv Post
20h ago
Briton James Scott Rhys Anderson Jailed in Russia for Fighting for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Briton James Scott Rhys Anderson Jailed in Russia for Fighting for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo Europe
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
37m ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 07 March 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 07 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
39m ago
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff Europe
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff
By Kyiv Post
59m ago
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones France
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 6, 2025
Next » Ukraine Energy Infrastructure ‘Under Massive’ Attack by Russia: Minister