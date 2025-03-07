Russia views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European countries as a “threat”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov also reaffirmed his country’s opposition to European forces being deployed in Ukraine if an accord was made to halt the conflict.

Macron on Wednesday called Russia a “threat to France and Europe” and said France was “legitimately worried” about the United States shifting its position on the Ukraine conflict under US President Donald Trump.

The French leader said he would open a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent, following a phone conversation with Germany’s likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“Of course it is a threat against Russia. If he sees us as a threat... and says that it is necessary to use a nuclear weapon, is preparing to use a nuclear weapon against Russia, of course it is a threat,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

In an apparent jab at France, Russian President Vladimir Putin said later: “There are still people who want to return to the times of Napoleon, forgetting how it ended.”

French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte invaded the Russian Empire in 1812 in a disastrous six-month military campaign that ended in Russian victory.

Macron hit back at Putin after a summit in Brussels on Thursday, branding the Russian president an “imperialist” who sought to “rewrite history”.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier Thursday that Macron was “detached from reality” and making “contradictory statements”.

Macron also reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed to guarantee “respect” of a deal.

‘No room for compromise’

Lavrov said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim,” he added.

Russia would consider such troops in the same way as it would view a NATO presence in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

He compared Macron to Hitler and Napoleon, saying that unlike those leaders, Macron did not openly say he wanted to conquer Russia, but he “evidently wants the same thing”.

Macron is making “stupid accusations against Russia” that Putin has dismissed as “madness and nonsense”, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron’s speech “extremely confrontational”, saying Russia felt that “France wants the war to continue.”

Macron is saying that “Russia has become practically an enemy of France” but not that NATO’s military presence is encroaching on Russia’s borders, he said.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov visited Russia’s nuclear weapons development laboratory on Thursday.

During the visit he told nuclear scientists the army was looking forward to getting its hands on “new developments” in the near future, the defense ministry said in a statement. 

