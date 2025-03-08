An overnight Russian attack killed at least 14 people in eastern Ukraine as of Saturday afternoon, the country’s emergency service said, days ahead of peace talks in Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian negotiators.

The Russian strike hit the center of Dobropillia in Ukraine’s Donetsk region late Friday, killing 11 people and wounding 30, emergency services reported.

Separately, three people were killed and seven others wounded in a drone attack early on Saturday in the city of Bogodukhiv, the military head of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Synehubov, said.

“Russian missiles keep relentlessly falling on Ukraine, bringing more death and more destruction. Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support – otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on X.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to the press ahead of the EU's foreign affairs council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 24, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that the latest Russian air strikes demonstrated that Russia’s objectives remained “unchanged” and new action is needed.

“Such strikes show that Russia’s goals are unchanged. Therefore, it is very important to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defence, and increase sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Russian attacks came despite US President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia, meanwhile saying it was “easier” to work with Moscow than Kyiv on efforts to end its now three-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Zelensky during a White House meeting the week prior, and suspended US aid to Kyiv, the US president told reporters Friday that he “trusted” Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listen to Vice President JD Vance (R)as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 28, 2025.

“I’m finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don’t have the cards,” Trump claimed. “It may be easier dealing with Russia.”

The remarks followed Trump earlier that day threatening new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine – his warning coming just hours after Moscow launched a “massive” drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late,” he wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday slammed the Russian strikes, saying they’re “what happens when someone appeases barbarians.”

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk addresses parliament on the situation in Ukraine, Warsaw, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

“More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine,” Tusk wrote on X.

This story is updated as new information becomes available.