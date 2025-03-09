The eight Nordic and Baltic countries have agreed to increase military aid to Ukraine after the U.S. pulled its support earlier this week, Denmark’s defense minister said on Saturday.

The White House announced on Monday that it had suspended all military aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit, to put pressure on Kyiv to reach a peace deal with Russia.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen gathered his counterparts in Copenhagen on Saturday to discuss how they could continue to help Ukraine.

“We have agreed to increase donations and also transfer funds as compensation for the lack of American support,” Poulsen said, as quoted by Danish public broadcaster DR.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will boost their support by “a very large amount”, he said, equating to millions of euros.

“We also discussed what further initiatives we can take to counteract the ammunition shortage that Ukrainians may experience,” the minister added.

Poulsen said Denmark government would provide more military equipment needed to create a new Ukrainian army brigade.

The Nordics and Baltics announced they would equip and train Ukrainian troops last month.

Lithuania’s Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė wrote on X after the meeting that the NB8 brigade is “on its’ way”. She said ministers “unanimously” agreed that support for Ukraine has to increase.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov also joined the meeting on Saturday in Copenhagen.

The eight countries – known as the NB8 – are among the largest military and humanitarian aid donors to Ukraine.

