Russia launched 119 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, with 73 successfully shot down, while 37 were deemed “locationally lost,” Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Sunday morning, March 9.

The drone attack targeted Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces worked to repel the assault.

The drones were launched from Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea.

According to the Air Force, drone shootdowns were confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.