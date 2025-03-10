President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US is close to resuming intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that had been on hold as Washington pushed Kyiv toward peace talks with Russia.

“We just about have,” Trump said, as reported by Reuters, when journalists aboard Air Force One asked if the suspension was coming to an end.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The freeze, which reportedly hampered Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian attacks, came alongside a halt in US military aid. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed last week that intelligence sharing had stopped, adding pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cooperate with US-led peace efforts.

High-stakes talks between US and Ukrainian officials are set to take place Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. While the official focus is on potential concessions to Russia, another key issue looming over the meeting is a minerals deal between the two countries.

Advertisement

The agreement would grant the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, but it was left unsigned after an angry clash between Trump and Zelensky during the Ukrainian leader’s White House visit.

Trump expressed confidence that the deal would go through but stressed that Ukraine must also commit to peace efforts. “They will sign the minerals deal, but I want them to want peace,” he said. “They haven’t shown it to the extent they should.”

Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky
Other Topics of Interest

Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky

US Vice President Vance detests Ukraine and yelled at President Zelensky for not saying “thank you.” His Texas cousin, Nate Vance, is an oilfield hand and a seasoned Ukraine combat veteran.

With intelligence sharing, military aid, and economic deals on the table, the upcoming talks in Jeddah could shape the future of US-Ukrainian relations and determine Kyiv’s next steps in the war with Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
ANALYSIS: US Demands $350 Billion From Ukraine, But Its Nuclear Arsenal Cost a Trillion
By Andrew Novitskyi
2d ago
More on Trump
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo Zelensky
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
3h ago
Rubio Slashes 83% of USAID Programs After Audit US
Rubio Slashes 83% of USAID Programs After Audit
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
‘Left to Fight Alone’ – Deadly Consequences of Trump’s Ukraine Intel Freeze War in Ukraine
‘Left to Fight Alone’ – Deadly Consequences of Trump’s Ukraine Intel Freeze
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Vows to Defend Canada’s Interests US
Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Vows to Defend Canada’s Interests
By AFP
7h ago
Read Next
UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia Europe
UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia
By AFP
1h ago
Trump Advisers ‘Sketching Out’ How They Might Ease Sanctions on Russia Ukraine
Trump Advisers ‘Sketching Out’ How They Might Ease Sanctions on Russia
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky Ukraine
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Zelensky, Ahead of US talks, Says Ukraine Wants Peace War in Ukraine
Zelensky, Ahead of US talks, Says Ukraine Wants Peace
By AFP
3h ago
« Previous Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Vows to Defend Canada’s Interests
Next » Elon Musk Backs Down from X Fight After Belittling Polish Foreign Minister