President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US is close to resuming intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that had been on hold as Washington pushed Kyiv toward peace talks with Russia.

“We just about have,” Trump said, as reported by Reuters, when journalists aboard Air Force One asked if the suspension was coming to an end.

The freeze, which reportedly hampered Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian attacks, came alongside a halt in US military aid. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed last week that intelligence sharing had stopped, adding pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cooperate with US-led peace efforts.

High-stakes talks between US and Ukrainian officials are set to take place Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. While the official focus is on potential concessions to Russia, another key issue looming over the meeting is a minerals deal between the two countries.

The agreement would grant the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, but it was left unsigned after an angry clash between Trump and Zelensky during the Ukrainian leader’s White House visit.

Trump expressed confidence that the deal would go through but stressed that Ukraine must also commit to peace efforts. “They will sign the minerals deal, but I want them to want peace,” he said. “They haven’t shown it to the extent they should.”

With intelligence sharing, military aid, and economic deals on the table, the upcoming talks in Jeddah could shape the future of US-Ukrainian relations and determine Kyiv’s next steps in the war with Russia.