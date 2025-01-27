The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has ordered an immediate suspension of all projects in Ukraine, following a State Department directive freezing most foreign aid for 90 days, Suspilne reported, citing sources inside the agency.

The move is part of US President Donald Trump’s broad review of US funding abroad, which has already impacted multiple American-backed initiatives worldwide.

The USAID office in Kyiv has received formal instructions to halt funding and activities across Ukraine, though staff have not been given details on whether certain programs will receive exemptions or how long the freeze will last. The agency’s press office has declined to comment, referring all inquiries to the US State Department.

The suspension affects a wide range of US-funded civilian programs, including energy infrastructure repairs, school reconstruction, and medical assistance. Several Ukrainian organizations relying on American support have already received notices that their projects must be put on hold.

Among them is Veteran Hub, a nonprofit supporting Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front. Co-founder Ivona Kostyna announced on Facebook Jan. 26 that due to the funding freeze, the organization will be forced to shut down its Veteran Support Line and Vinnytsia Hub, urging businesses and local donors to step in.

The aid suspension stems from an executive order signed by Trump on Jan. 20, which put nearly all US foreign assistance on hold for a three-month review. The decision has raised alarm among Ukrainian and European leaders, as Washington has been one of Kyiv’s largest financial backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.