Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russia continues to publicly claim that it wants peace while offering no concessions of its own in sharp contrast with the concessions Ukraine has already offered.
- Russian officials continue to capitalize on the Trump administration’s statements and actions in an attempt to divide the United States and Europe.
- Russian forces are consolidating their gains in Kursk Oblast and likely preparing to attack Sudzha in the coming days.
- Ukraine continues to expand its domestic production of drones and air defense systems to support its war effort.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list on March 10 of instructions for the Russian government and the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation aimed at increasing social benefits to Russian veterans, which will likely put further strain on the Russian budget and economy.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Nicole Wolkov, Olivia Gibson, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.
