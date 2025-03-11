Ukraine targeted Moscow in a “massive” overnight drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday, March 11, with Russia’s Defense Ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country, marking the largest drone attack on Russia to date.

“The largest attack of enemy UAVs on Moscow has been repelled. For the moment, 74 UAVs have been shot down as they approached Moscow, and hundreds of combat drones were intercepted at various borders,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early Tuesday.

Russia’s military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

Two people were killed - both security guards of the parking lot in Domodedovo. Twenty others were injured in the Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobiev confirmed. Reports say that among the injured were three children.