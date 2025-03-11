Ukraine targeted Moscow in a “massive” overnight drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday, March 11, with Russia’s Defense Ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country, marking the largest drone attack on Russia to date.

“The largest attack of enemy UAVs on Moscow has been repelled. For the moment, 74 UAVs have been shot down as they approached Moscow, and hundreds of combat drones were intercepted at various borders,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early Tuesday. 

Russia’s military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine. 

Two people were killed - both security guards of the parking lot in Domodedovo. Twenty others were injured in the Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobiev confirmed. Reports say that among the injured were three children. 

Videos circulating online show drones crashing into residential buildings. In Ramenskoye, a city in the outskirts of Moscow, at least seven apartments were damaged, forcing authorities to evacuate 12 people. 

Moscow’s airports – Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky – were temporarily closed due to the attacks, and some flights were redirected to Samara, Meduza reported, citing a “Rosaviation” statement. Rail services were also disrupted after drone debris damaged infrastructure at Domodedovo station.

A black drone was found in Chernogolovka, Moscow region, as reported by Mash Telegram channel. It lies next to an apartment building. The explosive device remained intact, explosives experts are on their way to the site.

The drone strike on Moscow, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, comes just before US and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Ukraine plans to propose a partial ceasefire with Russia to regain support from the US, which has recently demanded concessions from Ukraine to end the war.

The talks follow a tense White House meeting last month, where President Trump criticized Zelensky for alleged ingratitude. Since then, the US has suspended military aid, intelligence sharing, and satellite access to pressure Ukraine into negotiations.

