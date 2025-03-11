Deliveries to the war-torn Eastern European state amounted to 8.8% of global arms trade from 2020 to 2024, an increase of over 9,600% compared to the previous half decade.

The main supplier of weapons to Ukraine, by some distance, was the United States, which also reinforced its position as the world’s largest exporter of arms, the report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The U.S.’s share of worldwide exports grew to 43%—up from 35% in the preceding period—with France in second place at 9.6% and Russia in third at 7.8%.

Exports of arms by Moscow declined by a massive 64% in comparison to 2015-2019.

The fall was attributed to a strategic decision to prioritize supplies to Russia’s own armed forces, which have been embroiled in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022, along with the impact of international sanctions.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s top suppliers: U.S., Germany and Poland

Arms from America made up 45% of Ukraine’s imports between 2020 and 2024, with Germany becoming Kyiv’s second-biggest supplier at 12% and Poland the third-largest at 11%.

All in all, the level of imports to European states—many of whom are increasing defense spending in light of the Ukrainian conflict—was 155% higher than in the preceding period.

“In 2024 Ukraine’s ability to strike at longer range was increased as several states supplied long-range missiles and aircraft, and some allowed Ukraine to use those weapons to attack targets on Russian territory,” SIPRI’s report said.

Other Topics of Interest ‘It’s the Kind of Concession You Would Need to See’ – Zelensky and Rubio Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Talks After Ukrainian delegation offers ceasefire proposal, US Secretary of State says it’s a good start, but adds, “You’re not going to get a ceasefire… unless both sides make concessions.”

“For example, France, the U.K. and the USA supplied missiles with a range of 300 km, while Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway delivered combat aircraft and Belgium and France prepared to do so.”

Although 9.3% of Washington’s total deliveries went to Ukraine, a larger percentage went to the Americans’ long-term Middle Eastern ally, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Warsaw increases exports and imports

As one of Kyiv’s top suppliers, Poland’s share of global weapon exports rocketed during the last half decade.

In the second half of the 2010s, its exports amounted to less than 0.05% of the world’s total, but in the first half of the 2020s, it hit 1%, an increase of over 4,000%.

The overwhelming majority—96%—of Poland’s exports went to Ukraine.

The Poles, who are investing heavily in defense, also recorded a strong increase of over 500% in weapon imports, becoming the European Union’s largest importer.

Most of Poland’s major arms imports came from the U.S. (45%) and South Korea (42%).

Despite its invasion of Ukraine, Russia does not feature among the world’s top importers. The report notes that Moscow “has mostly relied on domestic production to meet its demand for major arms,” although it has acquired weaponry from Iran and North Korea.