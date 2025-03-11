Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss steps and conditions that could help end Russia’s war against Ukraine and secure a lasting peace.

“We discussed in great detail with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud steps and conditions that could end the war and make peace reliable and lasting,” Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram channel.

He emphasized the importance of releasing prisoners and returning deported children, calling it “one of the key measures to establish trust in diplomatic efforts.”

A significant part of the discussion also focused on security guarantees. Zelensky said that the two leaders covered all major agenda items, both in bilateral relations and in coordination with other partners.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role as an important platform for diplomacy.

The Ukrainian delegation remains in Jeddah to continue working with their US counterparts. A key meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11.

“We hope for practical results. Ukraine’s position at the meeting will be absolutely constructive,” Zelensky said.

He also expressed appreciation for the Saudi Crown Prince’s confidence in Ukraine’s future.

“Grateful for the wise view of the international situation and the support of Ukraine. It was very important to hear words of confidence in the Ukrainian future,” he added.

Europe's Crisis and its Impact on Trump's Ukraine and Russia Policies
Europe’s Crisis and its Impact on Trump’s Ukraine and Russia Policies

Trump’s shift in foreign policy has placed Europe in a vulnerable position, confronted by Russian aggression and diminishing US leadership in global security.

Zelensky further added that bin Salman outlined Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic strategy.

“We wish our partners success and are ready to cooperate. We believe that stronger ties between our nations will benefit not just our peoples but the entire world,” he said.

On March 11, Saudi Arabia will host a high-level meeting between Ukraine and the United States. The delegations will discuss a potential framework for ending the war in Ukraine, strengthening bilateral relations, and other key issues. The meeting will take place in Jeddah, the country’s second-largest city.

The focus is expected to be on pathways to achieving peace in Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the broader strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

The delegations will also revisit discussions on a subsoil agreement that was initially set to be finalized during Zelensky’s visit to the US on Feb. 28.

This round of talks comes ten days after a previous meeting in Washington, which ended abruptly following a heated exchange in the Oval Office. The fallout led the White House to suspend military aid and restrict intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

According to Western media, Ukraine plans to use the March 11 talks to persuade the US to resume military aid and intelligence-sharing by proposing a limited ceasefire with Russia.

The offer reportedly includes restrictions on long-range drone and missile strikes, as well as a halt to military operations in the Black Sea. Some analysts suggest that Kyiv hopes to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump a willingness to negotiate an end to the war.

Additionally, Ukraine is expected to push for security guarantees from the US. British and French officials have reportedly urged Washington to agree to provide “reserve forces” for European peacekeepers in the event of a full ceasefire, though the US has yet to make any commitments.

