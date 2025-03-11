Ukraine said Tuesday the drone attack launched on the Moscow region overnight should encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept an aerial ceasefire proposed by Kyiv.

“The largest drone attack in history was carried out on Moscow and the Moscow region,” said Andriy Kovalenko, a national security council official responsible for countering disinformation.

“This is an additional signal to Putin that he should also be interested in a ceasefire in the air,” he added.

An unprecedented drone attack hit Moscow early in the morning on Tuesday, with Russia’s Defense Ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country, marking the largest drone attack on Russia to date.

Two people were killed in the Moscow region – both security guards of the parking lot in Domodedovo. Twenty others were injured, Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobiev confirmed. Reports say that among the injured were three children.

Hours after an attack on the Moscow suburbs, the Kremlin slammed Kyiv for targeting “social facilities and residential areas.”

“The Kyiv regime is hitting social facilities and residential buildings,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media, also hailing Russia’s air defences as having worked “very well” to repel the attack, in which two people were killed.

The drone strike on Moscow, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, comes just before US and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Ukraine plans to propose a partial ceasefire with Russia to regain support from the US, which has recently demanded concessions from Ukraine to end the war.

The talks follow a tense White House meeting last month, where President Trump criticized Zelensky for alleged ingratitude. Since then, the US has suspended military aid, intelligence sharing, and satellite data access to pressure Ukraine into negotiations.