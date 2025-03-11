The Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has denied media reports that the US delegation at the Saudi Arabia talks demanded Kyiv abandon its claims to the 2014 and 2022 borders.

“The information that the US has excluded the issue of restoring the 2014 or 2022 borders from talks with Ukraine is not true,” the Center stated on Telegram.

Earlier, Sky News, citing US delegation officials, reported that Washington had dismissed any discussion of Ukraine reclaiming territory lost to Russia.

Journalist Alex Rossi, covering the meeting, claimed to have received this information “privately” from US officials.

“US officials have said they ‘don’t want to hear’ about any Ukrainian requests of moving the country’s borders back to their position from 2014 (before Russia annexed Crimea) or 2022 (before Moscow’s full-scale invasion),” the report said.

Rossi also suggested that the US might push Ukraine to make “some fairly painful concessions,” adding that the talks could define the contours of a future ceasefire.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the report, stating it had verified the claims and found them to be false.

“This issue (of borders) was not raised at all. Trust only verified sources,” the statement said.

High-level talks between Ukraine and US officials began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak called the meeting “constructive.”

Discussions focus on ending the war and strengthening Kyiv-Washington ties, including a stalled resources deal from Zelensky’s February visit to the US.

Ukraine is expected to propose a partial ceasefire limiting air and sea hostilities while keeping ground combat active to prevent Russian regrouping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, part of the delegation alongside National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, said such proposals could be a “beginning” for further talks. A breakthrough may help ease the US military aid suspension to Ukraine.