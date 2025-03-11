The Trump administration has agreed to lift the recently introduced ban on arms support and intelligence sharing with Kyiv following a talk with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. 

“The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and restoring security assistance to Ukraine,” a press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the talks says. 

The Trump White House recently paused military aid, intelligence support, and vital weapons shipments to Ukraine after US President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Feb. 28. Trump’s Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he believes it to be a way to pressure Ukraine into negotiations

The talks, which lasted for more than eight hours, also resulted in a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan, to which Ukraine has accepted. 

The two parties also engaged in talks on other humanitarian issues concerning Russia’s invasion. 

“The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the aforementioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children,” the press release says.

The parties also agreed to further talks on the resources deal proposed by Trump.

“Ultimately, the presidents of both countries agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible on the development of Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to strengthen Ukraine’s economy and ensure Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security,” it adds. 

Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
