Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he has informed his cabinet ministers, women as well as men, that they will undergo “voluntary” military training as Warsaw increases its readiness amid fears of a Russian threat.

The move follows an announcement on Friday that Poland will make army training available to all adult men who want it by the end of 2025.

“I have just informed ministers that members of the government and their officials will also undergo training. Voluntary [training]. Which was accepted with full understanding,” Tusk wrote on the X platform on Tuesday.

The prime minister earlier said the country aimed to put 100,000 volunteers through military training in 2027 as it seeks to build an army of reservists.

“In addition to the professional army and in addition to the Territorial Defence Force, we have to build a de facto army of reservists, and that is what our actions are aimed at,” he added.

The premier said there was no shortage of those willing to serve their country but noted that training is currently not widely available.

“We must definitely increase the state’s capacity so that anyone interested in military training can and will be able to participate,” he added.

Galvanized by Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine three years ago, Poland now spends a higher proportion of its GDP on defense than any other NATO member.