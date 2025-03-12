Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he has informed his cabinet ministers, women as well as men, that they will undergo “voluntary” military training as Warsaw increases its readiness amid fears of a Russian threat.

The move follows an announcement on Friday that Poland will make army training available to all adult men who want it by the end of 2025.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I have just informed ministers that members of the government and their officials will also undergo training. Voluntary [training]. Which was accepted with full understanding,” Tusk wrote on the X platform on Tuesday.

The prime minister earlier said the country aimed to put 100,000 volunteers through military training in 2027 as it seeks to build an army of reservists.

Advertisement

“In addition to the professional army and in addition to the Territorial Defence Force, we have to build a de facto army of reservists, and that is what our actions are aimed at,” he added.

The premier said there was no shortage of those willing to serve their country but noted that training is currently not widely available.

“We must definitely increase the state’s capacity so that anyone interested in military training can and will be able to participate,” he added.

Galvanized by Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine three years ago, Poland now spends a higher proportion of its GDP on defense than any other NATO member.

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
Other Topics of Interest

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?

Is the US Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg being sidelined? Some unnamed official said yes, while others argued that Kellogg remained a key advisor in Washington’s Ukraine policies.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
More on Poland
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms Ukraine
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Warsaw Insider: US May Increase Military Presence in Poland Europe
Warsaw Insider: US May Increase Military Presence in Poland
By Michał Kujawski
2d ago
Elon Musk Backs Down from X Fight After Belittling Polish Foreign Minister War in Ukraine
Elon Musk Backs Down from X Fight After Belittling Polish Foreign Minister
By TVP World
2d ago
Polish PM Says Backs Withdrawal From Anti-Personnel Mine Treaty NATO
Polish PM Says Backs Withdrawal From Anti-Personnel Mine Treaty
By AFP
Mar. 7
Read Next
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk War in Ukraine
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk
By Kyiv Post
10m ago
Our Scary New World US
OPINION: Our Scary New World
By Anders Aslund
25m ago
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)? Trump
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
By Leo Chiu
55m ago
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes Ukraine
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous Kyiv Confirms Ceasefire Discussions Set for Next Week, Russia Yet to Respond
Next » Heads of CIA, Russian Intelligence Agency Held Phone Call: Russian News Reports