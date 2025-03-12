Discussions on a temporary 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war will start next week, between March 17 and March 23, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office. 

With Trump stunning allies by applying intense pressure on Kyiv and reaching out to Moscow, Ukrainian officials came to talks in Saudi Arabia eager to make up and had proposed a partial truce on air and sea attacks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Next week, our teams will begin discussing all the technical details at the expert level,” Yermak told journalists hours following US-Ukraine talks, as reported by Ukrinform.

He said that the United States must now present the ceasefire proposal to Russia. “After this meeting, it is Russia that holds the key. The whole world will see who truly wants peace and who only talks about it,” he added.

Advertisement

Following 9-hour talks in Jeddah on Tuesday, March 11, Ukraine has agreed to a US proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while the US will lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the talks says. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed this decision in an evening address, adding that it was now up to Washington to “convince Russia” to agree on the deal.

“The American side understands our position and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive talks between our teams,” Zelensky said.

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
Other Topics of Interest

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?

Is the US Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg being sidelined? Some unnamed official said yes, while others argued that Kellogg remained a key advisor in Washington’s Ukraine policies.

“Today, the US proposed taking the next step - establishing a full 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, stopping missiles, drones, and bombs. Ukraine accepts this offer and is ready to act. Now, the US must convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
More on Trump
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms Ukraine
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
An Imaginary Conversation Between Yermak and Witkoff Zelensky
OPINION: An Imaginary Conversation Between Yermak and Witkoff
By Timothy Ash
2h ago
‘A Remarkable Breakthrough’ – Trump Will ‘Likely’ Speak With Putin About Ceasefire War in Ukraine
‘A Remarkable Breakthrough’ – Trump Will ‘Likely’ Speak With Putin About Ceasefire
By AFP
11h ago
Zelensky Confirms Kyiv Ready for 30-Day Ceasefire, Says Washington ‘Must Convince’ Russia Zelensky
Zelensky Confirms Kyiv Ready for 30-Day Ceasefire, Says Washington ‘Must Convince’ Russia
By Alisa Orlova
17h ago
Read Next
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk War in Ukraine
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk
By Kyiv Post
10m ago
Our Scary New World US
OPINION: Our Scary New World
By Anders Aslund
25m ago
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)? Trump
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
By Leo Chiu
54m ago
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes Ukraine
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 11, 2025
Next » Polish PM Tells Gov’t Ministers They Will Undergo ‘Voluntary’ Military Training