Discussions on a temporary 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war will start next week, between March 17 and March 23, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

With Trump stunning allies by applying intense pressure on Kyiv and reaching out to Moscow, Ukrainian officials came to talks in Saudi Arabia eager to make up and had proposed a partial truce on air and sea attacks.

“Next week, our teams will begin discussing all the technical details at the expert level,” Yermak told journalists hours following US-Ukraine talks, as reported by Ukrinform.

He said that the United States must now present the ceasefire proposal to Russia. “After this meeting, it is Russia that holds the key. The whole world will see who truly wants peace and who only talks about it,” he added.

Following 9-hour talks in Jeddah on Tuesday, March 11, Ukraine has agreed to a US proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while the US will lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the talks says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed this decision in an evening address, adding that it was now up to Washington to “convince Russia” to agree on the deal.

“The American side understands our position and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive talks between our teams,” Zelensky said.

“Today, the US proposed taking the next step - establishing a full 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, stopping missiles, drones, and bombs. Ukraine accepts this offer and is ready to act. Now, the US must convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”