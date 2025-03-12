Ukrainian forces are likely withdrawing from Kursk Region.

Urkaine’s Suspilne media reports that Russian forces have entered Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, where fighting is ongoing. This comes as Russian troops have established fire control over the Yunakivka–Sudzha road, a key supply route from Sumy.

Several pro-Kremlin propaganda channels have shared a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers in the city center, with visuals resembling Sovetskaya Square. However, the time and date of the footage remain unknown.

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukraine’s General Staff for comment. The official comment there was: “We currently have no information on the operational situation,” however, General Staff promised to provide updates once more details become available.

Two weeks ago, an elite Russian drone unit disrupted Ukrainian supply lines. According to Forbes, on Feb. 25, a series of precise strikes destroyed dozens of vehicles along the key road to Sudzha, the main base for a 10,000-strong Ukrainian force. This group had controlled a significant, though rapidly shrinking, area of Russia’s western Kursk region.

Russia has made sweeping gains in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, reclaiming five villages previously held by Ukrainian troops, according to the Russian military, as reported by AFP.

Kyiv launched its surprise assault on the Kursk region in August but has steadily lost ground as Moscow has deployed thousands of reinforcements, including North Korean soldiers. Ukraine now risks losing its grip on the border region entirely, having ceded dozens of square kilometers in the past six days, according to military bloggers.

Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrsky, in a late Monday statement he said followed visits to Kursk sector headquarters, confirmed Ukrainian retreat from some positions but claimed troop discipline held during the withdrawals. Russian forces took heavy losses, gaining a chain of ruined villages and Ukrainian defenses are still strong and battle-capable, he said.

Kremlin-controlled information platforms on Tuesday claimed a major victory in the Kursk sector, with a media blitz profiling medals awarded for heroism and images of Russian Federation flags raised in recently liberated villages.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (RMoD), claimed a week-long offensive against a Kursk had, by Tuesday, liberated 12 settlements (Agronom, Bogdanovka, Bondarevka, Dmitryukov, Zazulevka, Ivashkovsky, Kolmakov, Kubatkin, Martynovka, Mikhailovka, Pravda, Yuzhny), and returned more than 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles) of Russia’s Kursk region to Kremlin control.

Kursk was one of Kyiv’s few bargaining chips in swapping land with Russia, which has seized and occupied around a fifth of Ukraine since it took Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale assault in February 2022.

