Ukraine’s air defense intercepted and destroyed a Russian cruise missile using the German-made IRIS-T system, with the moment captured on video.
“The IRIS-T air defense system of the West Air Command has destroyed a Russian cruise missile,” Ukraine’s Air Force West Air Command reported on Facebook.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Starting on the evening of March 11, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack targeting Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa.
The assault included Iskander-M ballistic missiles and over 130 drones.
The video, the time and location of which Kyiv Post could not independently verify, shows an IRIS-T system launching a missile and successfully intercepting a Russian cruise missile.
The IRIS-T is an air-to-air missile or a short-range surface-to-air missile equipped with an advanced infrared guidance system. Originally developed by Germany with six partner nations as a replacement for the AIM-9 Sidewinder, the IRIS-T also serves as the basis for the IRIS-T SL surface-to-air missile system.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on March 9 that Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German defense company Diehl Defense, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T air defense system.
The agreement aims to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses by expanding cooperation and significantly increasing the supply of IRIS-T systems and missiles. Under the deal, the supply of IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine is set to triple.
Russia Claims Capture of Sudzha, Ukraine Silent
This follows Germany’s pledge in September 2024, when Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed an order of 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, including eight medium-range IRIS-T SLM systems and nine short-range IRIS-T SLS systems.
The IRIS-T system has become a key element of Ukraine’s air defense strategy, providing high-precision interception against a wide range of aerial threats.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter