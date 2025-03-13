Ukraine’s air defense intercepted and destroyed a Russian cruise missile using the German-made IRIS-T system, with the moment captured on video.

“The IRIS-T air defense system of the West Air Command has destroyed a Russian cruise missile,” Ukraine’s Air Force West Air Command reported on Facebook.

Starting on the evening of March 11, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack targeting Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa.

The assault included Iskander-M ballistic missiles and over 130 drones.

The video, the time and location of which Kyiv Post could not independently verify, shows an IRIS-T system launching a missile and successfully intercepting a Russian cruise missile.