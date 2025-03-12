The Russian army launched massive strikes across Ukraine immediately after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day сeasefire following negotiations with a US delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

On Wednesday evening, Russia carried out a ballistic strike on the Odesa Sea Trade Port. As a result of the attack, four crew members of a foreign vessel were killed.

At around 20:15 in Odesa, an air raid alert was declared, and just a few minutes later, a powerful explosion rocked the city. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the Russians had launched a ballistic missile at the city.

“According to preliminary information, four crew members of the MJ Pinar vessel were killed, and another sailor was injured. A pilot service employee who was on board was also wounded,” reported the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

At the time of the strike, the MJ Pinar vessel was loading wheat for export. Preliminary reports indicate that among the victims were three Syrians and one Ukrainian.