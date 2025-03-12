The Russian army launched massive strikes across Ukraine immediately after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day сeasefire following negotiations with a US delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

On Wednesday evening, Russia carried out a ballistic strike on the Odesa Sea Trade Port. As a result of the attack, four crew members of a foreign vessel were killed.

At around 20:15 in Odesa, an air raid alert was declared, and just a few minutes later, a powerful explosion rocked the city. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the Russians had launched a ballistic missile at the city.

“According to preliminary information, four crew members of the MJ Pinar vessel were killed, and another sailor was injured. A pilot service employee who was on board was also wounded,” reported the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

At the time of the strike, the MJ Pinar vessel was loading wheat for export. Preliminary reports indicate that among the victims were three Syrians and one Ukrainian.

 

Additionally, on Wednesday evening, Russian forces destroyed infrastructure in Dnipro. Two private houses were also damaged. According to preliminary information, 12 out of 20 drones were shot down in the region. In Dnipro, around 10 private houses were damaged, and windows in a kindergarten and a school were shattered.

On Wednesday morning, several explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. It is known that an infrastructure facility was hit. So far, one fatality has been confirmed.

A 47-year-old woman was killed as a result of the missile strike. Two more people were injured and hospitalized.

During the night, air defense systems were also active in Kyiv region. Fires broke out due to the falling debris of downed Russian drones, setting ablaze a private residential house and a furniture store.

“There are no casualties or injuries,” reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Late Tuesday evening it became known that Ukraine has agreed to a US proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while the Trump administration will lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing.

Following talks in Saudi Arabia, both sides also pledged to finalize a deal on Ukrainian minerals as soon as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that now Washington “has to convince Russia” to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “The American side understands our arguments.”

