[UPDATED: Mar. 13, 4:34 pm, Kyiv time. Added comments from Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Zakharova]

Two Russian officials have commented – or rather, rejected – the legitimacy of the US-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, who participated in the Feb. 18 talks with the United States, stated that Moscow is not interested in a temporary truce with Ukraine but rather in a long-term settlement, Russian media Interfax reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Some steps that imitate peace efforts, I believe, are unnecessary in the current situation,” Ushakov said.

He added that Russia’s goal is a “long-term peaceful settlement” that takes into account “Russia’s legitimate interests.”

Ushakov noted that during his conversation with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, he outlined Russia’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

He considers the proposal for a temporary truce in Ukraine a ploy and an attempt to give the Ukrainian military a respite, calling this idea – amid Russia’s offensive – a hasty move that does not contribute to long-term peace.

Ushakov also stated that Putin might elaborate on Russia’s stance later on Thursday during a media briefing.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed the Kremlin is open to peace discussions but added that it has not received a brief on the 30-day ceasefire proposal from the US yet, describing it as mere “public discourse” at present. 

General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks
Other Topics of Interest

General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainians hope that the peace talks will be more than just a ceasefire for show. But without Keith Kellogg, the risk of more show and less substance rises.

“We are not guided by the public statements. We are analyzing them, but we consider them as public discourse,” Zakharova said, as reported by Russian state media TASS

“What they are ready to offer us should be considered not at the microphones, but in the appropriate offices during relevant contacts, and this has not happened yet,” she added.

Earlier this week, Ukraine accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an evening address. Now, he said, it’s up to Washington to “convince Russia” to agree to the deal.

Advertisement

During negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine presented three key proposals: halting attacks from the air, and on the Black Sea, as well as the release of prisoners. However, the resulting proposal comprised a full ceasefire.

“The American side understands our position and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive talks between our teams,” Zelensky said.

“Today, the US proposed taking the next step – establishing a full 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, stopping missiles, drones, and bombs. Ukraine accepts this offer and is ready to act. Now, the US must convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 6
More on Peace Plan
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations Ukraine
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’ War in Ukraine
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)? Trump
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms Ukraine
After Trump’s Freeze, US Military Aid to Ukraine Resumes – Poland Confirms
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev? Putin
OPINION: A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev?
By Timothy Ash
1h ago
Estonia Next? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Estonia Next?
By Diane Francis
2h ago
General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks EXCLUSIVE Top News
OPINION: General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks
By Chuck Pfarrer
3h ago
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really. Putin
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
« Previous French Lawmakers Pressure Government to Seize Russian Assets
Next » Ukraine Receives 1st Canadian Tranche of Loan Backed by Russian Assets