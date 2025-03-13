Two Russian officials have commented – or rather, rejected – the legitimacy of the US-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, who participated in the Feb. 18 talks with the United States, stated that Moscow is not interested in a temporary truce with Ukraine but rather in a long-term settlement, Russian media Interfax reports.

“Some steps that imitate peace efforts, I believe, are unnecessary in the current situation,” Ushakov said.

He added that Russia’s goal is a “long-term peaceful settlement” that takes into account “Russia’s legitimate interests.”

Ushakov noted that during his conversation with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, he outlined Russia’s position on the matter.

He considers the proposal for a temporary truce in Ukraine a ploy and an attempt to give the Ukrainian military a respite, calling this idea – amid Russia’s offensive – a hasty move that does not contribute to long-term peace.

Ushakov also stated that Putin might elaborate on Russia’s stance later on Thursday during a media briefing.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed the Kremlin is open to peace discussions but added that it has not received a brief on the 30-day ceasefire proposal from the US yet, describing it as mere “public discourse” at present.

“We are not guided by the public statements. We are analyzing them, but we consider them as public discourse,” Zakharova said, as reported by Russian state media TASS.

“What they are ready to offer us should be considered not at the microphones, but in the appropriate offices during relevant contacts, and this has not happened yet,” she added.

Earlier this week, Ukraine accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an evening address. Now, he said, it’s up to Washington to “convince Russia” to agree to the deal.

During negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine presented three key proposals: halting attacks from the air, and on the Black Sea, as well as the release of prisoners. However, the resulting proposal comprised a full ceasefire.

“The American side understands our position and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive talks between our teams,” Zelensky said.

“Today, the US proposed taking the next step – establishing a full 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, stopping missiles, drones, and bombs. Ukraine accepts this offer and is ready to act. Now, the US must convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”