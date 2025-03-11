Ukraine has accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an evening address. Now, it’s up to Washington to “convince Russia” to agree the deal.

During negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine presented three key proposals: halting attacks from the air, and on the Black Sea, and the release of prisoners.

“The American side understands our position and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive talks between our teams,” Zelensky said.

“Today, the US proposed taking the next step - establishing a full 30-day ceasefire in the air and at sea, stopping missiles, drones, and bombs. Ukraine accepts this offer and is ready to act. Now, the US must convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”

Following 9-hour talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine has agreed to a US proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while the US will lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the talks says. 

Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova

Alisa Orlova is a Head of News and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.

