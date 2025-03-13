[UPDATES] As of 15:50 Kyiv time, a source familiar with the matter told AFP that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in the Russian capital Moscow to present a plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

“He is in Moscow,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity. Earlier, Russian news agencies reported that a plane linked to Witkoff had landed at a Moscow airport terminal.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

[UPDATES] As of noon (Kyiv time), the Gulfstream G650 carrying Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has landed in Moscow, Interfax reports, citing aviation services.

The flight departed from Qatar, where Witkoff took part in negotiations on March 12 between Israel and Hamas regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

A day earlier, on March 11, Witkoff was part of the US delegation that met with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Following the talks, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. In return, Washington resumed arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, which had previously been suspended.

[UPDATES] As of 11 a.m. Kyiv time, multiple Russian outlets have reported that the plane carrying Steve Wickoff, which took off from Qatar in the morning, has crossed the Russian border, according to data from the Flightradar service.

Other Topics of Interest Putin’s Aides Reject Ceasefire, Call It a ‘Ploy’ Putin’s aide Ushakov dismissed a temporary truce in Ukraine as a ploy to aid Kyiv’s military, insisting on a “long-term settlement,” while Ukraine accepted a US-backed 30-day ceasefire.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt reported on Wednesday, March 12, that a special envoy from US President Donald Trump is set to visit Moscow this week “to urge Russia to sign on to the [30-day ceasefire] plan.”

According to Leavitt, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, will be in Moscow from March 12 to March 16. However, she did not reveal whom he would be meeting with.

She said that the negotiations are “on the tenth yard line of peace” and that it is now “up to the Russians to agree to this plan.”

Reports from Bloomberg suggest that Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Axios also reported that he plans to arrive in Russia on March 13.

Advertisement

Leavitt also reported that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had a phone conversation with “his Russian counterpart” on March 12, though she hasn’t disclosed any details of the discussion.

The visit comes as the Kremlin ponders the 30-day ceasefire plan, which was put on the table following US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah on March 11. Ukraine agreed to the proposal, leading Washington to resume intelligence sharing and security assistance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the ceasefire proposal will be officially presented to Russia. President Trump also announced on March 12 that his representatives were “going to Russia right now.”

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia does not want a temporary truce, arguing that NATO countries could use the break to rearm Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow is waiting for Washington to “brief them through various channels” on the outcome of US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia before commenting on whether a proposed 30-day ceasefire is acceptable to Russia.

Advertisement

He did not rule out the possibility of a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, saying such a conversation could be arranged quickly if necessary.

According to sources cited by Reuters, the Kremlin is unlikely to accept the ceasefire offer. Bloomberg reported that Russia may delay any agreement to secure more favorable conditions, possibly demanding an end to Western arms shipments to Ukraine.