The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed on Friday that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are expected to talk about a US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine. However, US envoy Steve Witkoff must first share Putin’s response with Trump.

Witkoff met with Putin on Thursday night to explain the details of the US plan.

He had previously attended a meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia on March 11 before traveling to Moscow, where Ukraine supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia – initially proposed by Washington.

At the meeting, Witkoff reportedly provided additional information to the Russian side, while Putin sent back messages and “additional signals” for Trump. 

“When Mr Witkoff brings all the information to President Trump, we will determine the timing of a conversation (between Trump and Putin),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stated that both sides agree on the need for a direct conversation between Putin and Trump.

“There is an understanding on all sides that such a conversation is needed. There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic,” Peskov added.

“There is still much to be done, but the president has nevertheless identified with President Trump’s position.”

The White House did not disclose details about his meetings in Russia, but National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also stated that the outcome of his visit should be viewed with “cautious optimism.”

Merz and Greens Forge €1 Trillion Defense and Infrastructure Pact
On the same day, Putin also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, he said that while he agreed to the idea [of a ceasefire] in principle, several “conditions need to be studied” first, such as the enforcement of the ceasefire alongside a front line that stretches “two thousand kilometers.”

Putin also reiterated a Kremlin talking point that a ceasefire would simply allow Ukraine to regroup.

“Is the ceasefire going to be used to continue forced mobilization, to continue rearming, to continue supplies of weaponry, to allow military units to regroup?” Putin asked, in a rhetorical question.

Trump reacted to Putin’s comments, calling them “promising but incomplete,” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed them as “another Russian manipulation

