US President Donald Trump claimed that following discussions between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an end to the war is within reach.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end.”

In the same post, Trump claimed that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were surrounded by Russian forces. This may have been in reference to recent Russian gains in Kursk Oblast, a western region of Russia where, in a surprise incursion, Ukraine gained and has held a foothold since August last year.

Within that region, Ukrainian troops have reportedly withdrawn from the key city of Sudzha to other parts of Kursk.

Trump added that he had urged Putin to spare their lives: “This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!”

However, the Ukrainian military quickly dismissed the Trump claim, indicating that it was Russian disinformation aimed at political manipulation and to put pressure on Ukraine and its allies.

“The situation has not changed significantly over the past day. Combat operations in the operational zone of the Kursk group of forces continue,” the General Staff reported in a statement shared via Telegram.

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian forces had regrouped and moved to stronger defensive positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and were continuing their assigned combat tasks.

“Our soldiers are repelling enemy offensives and inflicting effective fire damage with all types of weapons. Since the beginning of the day, 13 combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk sector. There is no threat of encirclement of our units.”