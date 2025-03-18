Ukraine’s foreign minister on Tuesday, March 18, urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington, ahead of a telephone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

“It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace. Ukraine supported the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire for 30 days. We expect the Russian side to unconditionally agree to this proposal,” Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

The Kremlin said a highly-anticipated phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place between 1300 GMT and 1500 GMT on Tuesday and that the pair will discuss Ukraine and the “normalisation” of US-Russian ties.

“It will indeed take place from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Moscow time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “There is a large number of issues from the normalisation of our relations and the Ukrainian issue, all of which the two presidents will discuss.”