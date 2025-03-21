The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin’s order not to strike energy targets in Ukraine was still in force, despite Kyiv accusing Moscow of breaking it several times.

A Russian energy facility near the border with Ukraine that used to pump gas to Europe was set ablaze overnight in an attack both Moscow and Kyiv blamed on each other.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Everyone can see how much we can trust the word of Zelensky and the word of other representatives of the Kyiv regime,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s order is in force and the Russian armed forces are refraining from strikes on energy facilities,” he added, referring to Putin.

Putin claimed he ordered a limited, 30-day pause on strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Tuesday, following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Moscow was continuing to hit energy facilities anyway and that nothing had changed, “despite Putin’s words.”

Delegations from both sides are set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Trump has said he can end the three-year war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 17
More on Kremlin
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes?
By Alisa Orlova
2d ago
Putin Allows US Hedge Fund to Purchase Russian Securities Putin
Putin Allows US Hedge Fund to Purchase Russian Securities
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
‘Russia’s Tasks Unchanged’ – Disdain for US: Russians React to Trump-Putin Call Putin
‘Russia’s Tasks Unchanged’ – Disdain for US: Russians React to Trump-Putin Call
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
They Have Cards: How Russia Is Preparing Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politicians for Revenge EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
They Have Cards: How Russia Is Preparing Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politicians for Revenge
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 15
Read Next
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks Ukraine
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks
By AFP
3h ago
Germany Approves €3B in New Ukraine Military Aid Ukraine
Germany Approves €3B in New Ukraine Military Aid
By AFP
3h ago
‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission Ukraine
‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission
By Julia Struck
4h ago
After Trump, Is Europe Strong Enough to Back Ukraine? Ukraine
After Trump, Is Europe Strong Enough to Back Ukraine?
By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
« Previous Russia Bombards Odesa During Czech President’s Visit
Next » Operation Potok – Inside Story of (Failed) Russian Gas Pipeline Infiltration