Czech President Petr Pavel, accompanied by Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, visited the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv on Saturday.

Liashko shared details of the visit on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Together with Czech President Petr Pavel, as part of his official visit to Ukraine, we visited Ohmatdyt -- the country’s largest children’s hospital, a place of rescue for young patients with the most complex diseases,” Liashko said.

The minister stressed that Ohmatdyt has continued to operate without interruption. Most hospital departments have resumed operations in buildings that were either unaffected by a Russian missile attack or suffered only partial damage.

According to Liashko, the modern hospital wing is being utilized the most, having undergone protective reinforcement to ensure stable operation during the autumn and winter season.

Advertisement

Liashko said that more details on Ohmatdyt’s restoration were available on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Photo: Viktor Liashko, Facebook

During the visit, Liashko informed Pavel about the scale of destruction inflicted by Russia on Ukraine’s medical infrastructure.

He said that over the past three years, Russian forces have damaged 1,984 medical buildings and completely destroyed 301. In total, 755 medical institutions and 2,285 buildings have been affected, he added.

Other Topics of Interest British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 22 March 2025 Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

Liashko also shared how Ukraine is maintaining its healthcare system under such conditions and expressed gratitude to international partners for their support.

“As part of the Ukraine Facility program, Czechia has committed to financing the reconstruction and modernization of six hospitals in Ukraine. Additionally, since the early days of the war, Czechia has supported our healthcare system by providing essential medical equipment, medications, and treatment for the wounded,” the minister said.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced earlier that Czechia would assist in rebuilding six hospitals in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Lutsk, Lviv, Rivne, and Kyiv.