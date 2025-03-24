Greenland, which is a self-governing entity within the Danish Kingdom, has become a hot topic in international politics since Donald Trump showed interest in adding it to the United States. The huge and sparsely populated island in the Arctic region is rich in resources.

On Sunday March 23, Vice President JD Vance was interviewed by Fox News. During the interview, JD Vance raised doubts about Denmark’s stewardship over the island and suggested it was not a good ally: “Denmark, which controls Greenland, is not doing its job and is not being a good ally.”

JD Vance also confirmed the territorial interest of the United States in Greenland: “If that means we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do, because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us, he cares about putting the interests of America’s citizens first.”

Trump stated in his congressional speech of March 5 that Greenland is essential for US security and that he would welcome Greenland as a 51st state to the United States. The winner of the recently held elections in Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said that Greenland is not willing to become part of the United States.

The tone of voice of political representatives of the US towards European countries, including toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have, of late, been harsh and undiplomatic. Yet this weekend US overtures toward Russia have been warmer, as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff called Putin “not a bad guy.”

Trump’s previous comments about Greenland have led Denmark to increase its military capabilities in Greenland.

Denmark is an important ally of Ukraine and is one of the top providers of support to Ukraine, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker.

The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has not yet responded to Vance’s comments.