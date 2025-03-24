[UPDATED: Mar. 24, 5:37 pm, Kyiv time. Updated the number of injured. Updated with video from the scene.]

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy, a Ukrainian city near the Russian border, on Monday afternoon, March 24. The attack damaged multiple high-rise buildings and a school, leaving dozen injured.

 

“The enemy launched a missile strike on the city center. Several high-rise buildings and a school were damaged,” Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA), reported via Telegram.

He confirms that children present at the school were sheltering in a protective structure during the attack and now they are being evacuated. 

“All are alive,” Artyukh wrote.

Emergency services are actively working to extinguish fires, assess damage, and provide medical aid to the wounded. House-to-house searches are underway to assist affected residents.

At the same time, Acting Mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reported that Russian forces also targeted an industrial facility.

“The city’s residential sector and infrastructure, including children’s institutions and a hospital, have been damaged,” Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

According to his latest update, at least 74 people were injured, including 13 children. Emergency services are actively working at the scene.

The city’s residential sector has been damaged during Russia’s missile attack / t.me/kobzarartemsn

To assist those affected, relief headquarters have been set up in two city kindergartens.

Two people were injured in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia after Russian drones struck Ukraine overnight, local officials reported on Monday, March 24.

In the Kyiv region’s Fastiv district, a 37-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, another person was injured and experienced an acute stress reaction, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The latest wave of drone strikes on Kyiv has killed at least three people and wounded 10 since Saturday night, authorities said. Among the casualties were a five-year-old child who was killed and an 11-month-old baby among the injured. The drones primarily targeted residential areas, sparking fires.

The attacks occurred as Kremlin officials met with a US delegation for peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Over the past week alone, Russia has launched more than 1,580 guided bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types at Ukrainian targets, leaving dozens wounded and hundreds of homes destroyed.

