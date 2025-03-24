Two people were injured in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia after a nighttime attack by Russian drones, local officials said Monday, March 24.

A 37-year-old man was wounded in the Fastiv district of Kyiv, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. The man suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital. The attack damaged two private homes and started a fire at a trading company, which was later put out, Kalashnyk said.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.