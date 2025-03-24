Two people were injured in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia after a nighttime attack by Russian drones, local officials said Monday, March 24.

A 37-year-old man was wounded in the Fastiv district of Kyiv, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. The man suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital. The attack damaged two private homes and started a fire at a trading company, which was later put out, Kalashnyk said.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian drones targeted several Russian regions overnight. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 28 drones - 12 over Bryansk, 12 over Rostov, two over Crimea, and one each over Krasnodar and the Sea of Azov. No injuries were reported.

The latest drone strikes on Kyiv have killed at least three people and wounded 10 since Saturday night, authorities said. Kyiv’s military administration reported that the dead included a five-year-old child, while the youngest wounded victim was an 11-month-old baby. The drones mainly hit residential areas, causing fires.

The attacks come as Kremlin officials prepare to meet a US delegation for peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Over the last week alone, Russia launched more than 1,580 guided bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukrainian targets. Dozens have been wounded, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

