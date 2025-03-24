The top diplomats of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania are visiting Washington DC on Monday and Tuesday to meet high-level US officials to discuss increasing Russian hybrid attacks in the Baltics and across Europe, and the need to maintain allied support for Ukraine and NATO, Kyiv Post’s Washington correspondent reports.

The visit comes amid US efforts to shuttle between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia to broker a limited ceasefire, one that officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration have said would be the first step toward lasting peace in Ukraine.

“To achieve a just and lasting peace, it is paramount to respect Ukraine’s sovereign choices,” Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said last week in a speech in New Delhi at Raisina Dialogue – India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics – which she attended alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Latvia currently chairs the Baltic Council of Ministers for 2025.

Three foreign ministers – Baiba Braže (Latvia), Kestutis Budrys (Lithuania), and Margus Tsahkna (Estonia) – are expected to meet with senior Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, March 25.

They will also meet with Congressional leaders and host a press conference in Washington DC to discuss the Baltic States’ history, current security situation, and other challenges.

This will be the Baltic Foreign Ministers’ second trip to Washington D.C. in less than two months.

Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Alex Raufoglu is the senior foreign policy correspondent based in Washington D.C. He covers the U.S. State Department, regularly traveling with U.S. Secretary of State. Raufoglu worked extensively in the South Caucasus and Black Sea regions for several international broadcast outlets, such as VoA, BBC, RFE/RL, etc.  He holds an MA on Interactive Journalism from American University, Washington D.C.

