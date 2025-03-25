In an interview with the Lithuanian military issues website Delfi a Swedish Ministry of Defense spokesperson said that the transfer of the two Saab 340 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft – also known as the ASC890 – that was announced by its defense minister Pål Jonson last May, was on schedule.

The spokesperson confirmed “The delivery dates for the ASC890 are linked to the availability of certain F-16 fighter modifications.” This refers to the upgrade of Kyiv’s F-16AM fighter aircraft with the Link-16 tactical network capability.

They added that “We are working in accordance with the original schedule, but for security reasons we will not report when and where certain actions took place or will take place.”

It was also confirmed that Sweden was training Ukrainian pilots, maintenance personnel and onboard equipment operators to crew and service the AEW&C aircraft.

The Saab 340/ASC890 AEW&C carries the PS-890 “Erieye” radar system which can monitor high and medium altitude Russian airspace to an operational depth of about 200 – 250 kilometers (125 – 156 miles).

Stationed over the rear areas of Ukraine the radar will allow the detection of Russian Su-35S and Su-30SM1 fighters and Su-34N fighter bombers as they prepare to launch missiles or aerial guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and towns, even operating at their maximum range from the front line or Russian Ukrainian border.

Once modified the resulting data can be automatically uploaded via the Link-16 system to provide targeting information to the F-16s. This will allow them to engage enemy aircraft with the AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) without the need to support the missile with their own fire control radar (FCR) before the missile takes over with its own active guidance. This enables the F-16s to take shots on any axis and at longer ranges.

The pro-Kremlin milblogger Russian Arms in a Telegram post on Sunday said the situation is dangerous for the Russian Aerospace Forces as once Ukraine acquires the capability it will be able to time out its missiles on the Kremlin’s aircraft before they have the opportunity to launch their own air-to-air missiles or before delivering air-to-ground ordnance.

He suggests that the need to counter this, may be one reason for the recent reappearance of Russia’s own A-50U AEW&C aircraft which, once the 340s arrive will need to be stationed on continuous duty supported by escorts such as the Su-35S equipped with the R-37M ultra-long-range missile, which as a maximum range of 230 kilometers (140 miles).

The PS-890 is also capable of detecting low-altitude tactical cruise missiles at a range of 90 – 160 kilometers (56 – 100 miles). However, if deployed to positions that would allow the approach of incoming missiles to be picked up while in Russian airspace this would bring Ukraine’s aircraft into range of Moscow’s forward deployed long-range air defense systems, such as the S-300 / 400 and the R-37M missile, according to the milblogger.