A Polish man who spent years training to become a Zaporizhzhian Cossack, was killed Dec. 4 while defending Ukraine, according to reports.

Janusz Szeremeta first came to Zaporizhzhia from his native Poland in 2014 when he discovered the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks and started to frequent the Zaporizhzhian Sich, their historical centre.

Following his discovery, Janusz often returned to the region in order to train with them and in an 2020 interview with Kyiv Post, said the experience changed his life.

He promised to give something back to the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks and had been fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russia.

According to Visegrád 24 he was killed on Sunday.

 

