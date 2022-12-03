Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the enemy troops are building up in Belarus.

“To date, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone is under control. But the allied [Russia-Belarus] group of troops continue building up in the territory of Belarus. Therefore, we are constantly monitoring the situation and preparing our forces for an adequate response. Currently, there is no threat from Belarus. We make efforts to increase the stability of our defense and the adequacy of our response to the growth of this threat,” Nayev said, the press service of the Joint Forces Command posted on Facebook.

could be interesting for you:

According to him, if the military threat rises, depending on its quantitative and qualitative composition, assistance with additional forces and means is foreseen.

As reported, in the north of Ukraine, the military leadership led by Nayev is checking the readiness of air defense units, in particular those that protect the sky over critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv city and the region.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
4 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
9 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
41 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Welcomes Russian Oil Price Cap Agreed by EU, G7
Next » Local Start-Up Making Modular Homes for Families Made Homeless by Russia’s War